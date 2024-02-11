Super Bowl LVIII picks: Best player props to consider for 49ers vs Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII is tonight and it will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers are 2-point favorites heading into the big game, and the over/under is currently 47.5.
DraftKings Sportsbook is back with plenty of odds for the game, and everyone loves a good prop bet.
Here’s some player and novelty props to play this weekend:
Passing Yards - The passing yards are a little different for this year’s starting QBs. The over/under is 249.5 for San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ over/under number sits at 261.5. Purdy averaged 259.5 yards over his two playoff games while Mahomes averaged 239.3 yards over his three playoff games. I’m still taking the over on both QBs.
Anytime TD scorer - I’m taking the over(47.5) on this game, so I will be looking at a few player props that involve touchdowns. Give me McCaffrey, Kelce, Aiyuk and Mahomes.
Christian McCaffrey -225
Isiah Pacheco -120
Travis Kelce -110
Deebo Samuel +135
Rashee Rice +135
Brandon Aiyuk +175
George Kittle +175
Patrick Mahomes +400
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +550
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +550
SF 49ers D/ST +600
Brock Purdy +600
KC Chiefs D/ST +650
Jerick McKinnon +650
Rushing Yards - Christian McCaffrey will be the key to the 49ers winning their first Super Bowl in 29 years. The Chiefs defense has been strong this season, but I have McCaffrey breaking 100 yards on the ground and 130+ total on his way to the MVP award.
Brock Purdy
Over 11.5 -130
Under 11.5 +100
Christian McCaffrey
Over 90.5 -120
Under 90.5 -110
Deebo Samuel
Over 16.5 -125
Under 16.5 -105
Elijah Mitchell
Over 4.5 -115
Under 4.5 -115
Isiah Pacheco
Over 66.5 -125
Under 66.5 -105
Patrick Mahomes
Over 25.5 -125
Under 25.5 -105
Super Bowl MVP - I have McCaffrey taking this award after a great performance in Las Vegas, and he is third behind the two starting QBs.
Patrick Mahomes +125
Brock Purdy +235
Christian McCaffrey +450
Travis Kelce +1200
Deebo Samuel +2000
Chase Young +20000
