Super Bowl LVIII picks: Best player props to consider for 49ers vs Chiefs

Super Bowl LVIII is tonight and it will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers are 2-point favorites heading into the big game, and the over/under is currently 47.5.

DraftKings Sportsbook is back with plenty of odds for the game, and everyone loves a good prop bet.

Here’s some player and novelty props to play this weekend:

Passing Yards - The passing yards are a little different for this year’s starting QBs. The over/under is 249.5 for San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ over/under number sits at 261.5. Purdy averaged 259.5 yards over his two playoff games while Mahomes averaged 239.3 yards over his three playoff games. I’m still taking the over on both QBs.

Anytime TD scorer - I’m taking the over(47.5) on this game, so I will be looking at a few player props that involve touchdowns. Give me McCaffrey, Kelce, Aiyuk and Mahomes.

Christian McCaffrey -225

Isiah Pacheco -120

Travis Kelce -110

Deebo Samuel +135

Rashee Rice +135

Brandon Aiyuk +175

George Kittle +175

Patrick Mahomes +400

Marquez Valdes-Scantling +550

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +550

SF 49ers D/ST +600

Brock Purdy +600

KC Chiefs D/ST +650

Jerick McKinnon +650

Rushing Yards - Christian McCaffrey will be the key to the 49ers winning their first Super Bowl in 29 years. The Chiefs defense has been strong this season, but I have McCaffrey breaking 100 yards on the ground and 130+ total on his way to the MVP award.

Brock Purdy

Over 11.5 -130

Under 11.5 +100

Christian McCaffrey

Over 90.5 -120

Under 90.5 -110

Deebo Samuel

Over 16.5 -125

Under 16.5 -105

Elijah Mitchell

Over 4.5 -115

Under 4.5 -115

Isiah Pacheco

Over 66.5 -125

Under 66.5 -105

Patrick Mahomes

Over 25.5 -125

Under 25.5 -105

Super Bowl MVP - I have McCaffrey taking this award after a great performance in Las Vegas, and he is third behind the two starting QBs.

Patrick Mahomes +125

Brock Purdy +235

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +1200

Deebo Samuel +2000

Chase Young +20000

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Hogs Haven Staff Super Bowl Picks