All aTwitter: 10 February 2024 - Demarcus Lawrence on Cowboys playoff loss: ‘We were burnt out man...the legs get tired’

The #Commanders are hiring Larry Izzo as their Special Teams coordinator, per @BenStandig pic.twitter.com/C0DH4tZOTP— EJARV NFL (@ejarvnfl) February 9, 2024
New Commanders Special Teams Coordinator Larry Izzo— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) February 9, 2024
- Seahawks Special Teams coordinator since 2021
- Unit was ranked 3rd in the NFL last year per PFF
- Northern VA native (went to Broad Run)
- 3x Super Bowl Champion
Another quality hire for Dan Quinn’s staff #HTTC pic.twitter.com/7FNImNGArr
The #Commanders' new special-teams coordinator, Larry Izzo, was Seattle's special-teams coordinator for the last three seasons.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) February 9, 2024
The Seahawks' ranking in special-teams DVOA for each season:
***2021 - No. 5
***2022 - No. 4
***2023 - No. 8
Dan Quinn is slaying it with this staff.
Seattle had top-10 specials each of the last three years under Larry Izzo. Quinn just pried him away, while Macdonald plays solitaire in an empty facility. Seethe, Seahawks trolls.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 9, 2024
Seahawks ' special team has been consistently strong under Larry Izzo, this is a tremendous hire by the #Commanders https://t.co/DhsH20SJ50— T M (@reshmanuel) February 9, 2024
Washington Commanders 2024 coaching staff (so far)— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 9, 2024
HC - Dan Quinn
OC - Kliff Kingsbury
DC - Joe Whitt Jr
STC - Larry Izzo
QBs - Tavita Pritchard
DPGC - Jason Simmons
TBD - Brian Johnson
Thoughts?
Curious what Washington does with the DL coach positions. Yes, Ryan Kerrigan remains very much in play to return to same spot as asst DL. But wait/see.— John Keim (@john_keim) February 9, 2024
More than a few teams had called about him. When Pritchard joined the staff last year, idea was to develop and eventually elevate. https://t.co/R9Me71uJPl— John Keim (@john_keim) February 9, 2024
Some OL coaching news https://t.co/gYUSvRoTjz— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) February 9, 2024
HC: Dan Quinn— Steve (@AirRaidConcepts) February 9, 2024
OC: Kliff Kingsbury
OA/PGC: Brian Johnson
QB: Tavita Pritchard
DC: Joe Whitt Jr
DPGC/DB: Jason Simmons
DL: Sharrif Floyd*
I hope and think they keep Bobby Engram. It’s coming together.
Durde had been with Dan Quinn on both the Falcons and Cowboys. Thought he might have been a target for Quinn to bring to Washington, but turns out he’s headed to Seattle as their DC under MacDonald https://t.co/7hgz7K0Mb3— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) February 9, 2024
“The Commanders ain’t regular” - Dan Quinn on why the Commanders job was too good to pass up!— Bryan Colbert Jr (@BC__TV) February 9, 2024
Full interview on the @Commanders YouTube page ! pic.twitter.com/ZB6l232nD0
Now that Dan Quinn has taken over as head coach, the Washington Commanders are beginning to build out the rest of the coaching staff.— Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) February 9, 2024
Quinn told @Russellmania621 on The @Team980 that “there are people that really, really want to be here”
More: https://t.co/8OpGeuHpvk pic.twitter.com/zWsgbjrALm
Have the Commanders talked to the Bears yet about the #1 pick?— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) February 9, 2024
Commanders Senior Advisor Doug Williams:
@nflnetwork @BuckyBrooks pic.twitter.com/UoRoJwscXo
Keep seeing people suggest they should cut Leno to save cap space. I cannot express how dumb that would be.— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) February 9, 2024
Leno has been a solid and reliable LT for three years.
You’re bringing in a rookie QB. Why would you cut your starting LT for a rookie LT or potential downgrade in FA?
Nothing better than making an impact in the community @commandersCR | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/wNFFZFXmGb— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 8, 2024
Warrior Kainah has officially finished her last day of chemotherapy! Two years of fighting leukemia, and she's finally ringing the bell to celebrate. Her strength and resilience are truly inspiring. Congratulations, Kainah! You are a true warrior!#NoMoreChemo❤️ pic.twitter.com/bK2osNTPAa— Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) February 9, 2024
Taking care of your mental health is important because it impacts every part of your life— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 9, 2024
Changing the Narrative presented by @VHCHealth pic.twitter.com/c4NTfOeHN9
A positive step for BMitch’s candidacy. Part that shouldn’t be missed with Brian: excelled on numerous aspects of special teams. Wasn’t just a returner. Also helps from scrimmage. When he was cut took a few players to fill all his roles. https://t.co/9v85PIOvj5— John Keim (@john_keim) February 8, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says Brian Mitchell should have made the HOF before Devin Hester. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/aBWuFT7jsX— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 8, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington begins a tough choice series on Washington Commanders free agents with Kam Curl. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/gdHLDRZgGy— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) February 9, 2024
The #Cowboys are expected to hire Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2024
Zimmer, 67, is the third-winningest head coach in #Vikings history and long respected for his defensive prowess. A big hire for Dallas, where Zimmer previously coached from 1994-2006. pic.twitter.com/jFq8KdIyNJ
Look for the full list of NFL Combine invites to be announced soon.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) February 8, 2024
Here is the schedule for the week in Indy: pic.twitter.com/3rjX6JMQ1T
Voting for AP Comeback Player of the Year (5-3-1 scoring):— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) February 9, 2024
Joe Flacco, Cleveland, 13-26-8=151
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo, 21-7-14=140
Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay, 10-10-13=93
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams, 1-6-7=30
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami, 4-0-1=21
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 1-0-1=6…
In the NFL, apparently you can die on the football field.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) February 9, 2024
Comeback the following year and play!
And not win the Comeback Player of the Year Award.
Insanity.
The freaking award should be named after Damar Hamlin!
AP Defensive Rookie of the Year— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024
Will Anderson 16-21-8 = 151
Jalen Carter 14-14-10 = 122
Kobie Turner 14-6-7 = 95
Devon Witherspoon 4-7-16 = 57
Joey Porter Jr. 1-0-1 = 6
YaYa Diaby 1-0-1 = 6
Brian Branch 0-0-6 = 6
Jack Campbell 0-1-0 = 3
Byron Young…
AP Defensive Player of the Year— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024
Myles Garrett 23-13-11 = 165
TJ Watt 19-11-12 = 140
Micah Parsons 7-16-6 = 89
Maxx Crosby 0-5-6 = 21
DaRon Bland 1-2-3 = 14
Antoine Winfield Jr 0-2-1 = 7
Fred Warner 0-1-4 = 7
Roquan Smith 0-0-4 = 4
Khalil Mack 0-0-1 = 1…
AP Offensive Player of the Year— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024
Christian McCaffrey 39-8-3 = 222
Tyreek Hill 7-32-8 = 139
CeeDee Lamb 1-4-28 = 45
Lamar Jackson 3-3-8 = 32
Dak Prescott 0-1-2 = 5
Josh Allen 0-1-0 = 3
Brock Purdy 0-1-0 = 3
Travis Etienne 0-0-1 = 1
AP Coach of the Year— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024
Stefanski wins with more 1st place votes
Kevin Stefanski 21-18-6 = 165
DeMeco Ryans 20-21-2 = 165
Dan Campbell 3-3-9 = 33
Kyle Shanahan 3-3-2 = 26
John Harbaugh 2-2-10 = 26
Sean McVay 1-2-10 = 21
Mike Tomlin 0-1-2 = 5
Shane Steichen…
Officially:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 9, 2024
MVP: Lamar Jackson
OPOY: Christian McCaffrey
DPOY: Myles Garrett
OROY: CJ Stroud
DROY: Will Anderson Jr.
CPOY: Joe Flacco
COY: Kevin Stefanski
ACOY: Jim Schwartz
Walter Payton: Cameron Heyward
Hall of Fame:
• Julius Peppers
• Andre Johnson
• Patrick Willis
•…
#Texans QB C.J. Stroud received 48 of 50 first-place votes for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Puka Nacua got the other two.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 9, 2024
it’s out https://t.co/5fnVd9gKpY— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 9, 2024
Asked Tony Romo about Sam Howell and Dan Quinn. He discussed the mindset of winning quarterbacks and calls Quinn a "home run hire" for the Commanders.@WTKR3 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5uiMcjBJG9— Marc Davis (@marcdavissports) February 6, 2024
I nominate Washington. Please. https://t.co/GXaFhpIdCF— John Keim (@john_keim) February 9, 2024
One of the coolest things about Santiago Bernabéu Stadium—the newly-revamped home of Real Madrid, and newly-named host venue for a 2025 NFL game—is its insane grass system. The teams that go over there will get a good look (even if they play on the turf). pic.twitter.com/4CmdHbacfN— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 9, 2024
“You are looking to fall in love with a quarterback?”— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 9, 2024
“Yeah”@seanpayton on Russell Wilson and the future of the Broncos QB position@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/7BSYBiLsfy
Amazon Prime will carry a first-round NFL playoff game next season, sources confirm, as @JBFlint first reported for the @wsj. The NFL continues to lean into streaming. The NFL and Amazon declined to comment.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 10, 2024
Roger Goodell said Monday that the playoff game on Peacock this season had an average audience 10 years younger than for other games.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 10, 2024
Roger Goodell said Monday the NFL has over 90 percent of its games on free TV and remains committed to that, but added: “Youth audiences are going to those [streaming] platforms and those apps. And we have to make sure our content is there…. We have to fish where the fish are."— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) February 10, 2024
Yesterday I learned that Mitchell Rales hates the name.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 9, 2024
https://t.co/mHHfkNiZRY pic.twitter.com/Aj0vw1FyoP— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) February 9, 2024
https://t.co/RJ0nhUB3pB pic.twitter.com/JhTOXAjFUA— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) February 9, 2024
#Cowboys Said They Were Too Tired to Beat Green Bay!!! - Listen To Jimmy Johnson!!! -' Fatigue makes cowards of us all...— Law Nation Sports (@LawsNation) February 9, 2024
'Exhausted!' x 'Burnt Out!' DeMarcus Lawrence Shares Insights into Cowboys' Playoff Loss The Dallas Cowboys' postseason journey ended unexpectedly in the… pic.twitter.com/hD6T3ebw68
Wow strong opinions by guys who played @89JonesNTAF and @CutonDime25 in @SpeakOnFS1 on comments by @dallascowboys Demarcus Lawrence tired! pic.twitter.com/u3uUFQUW21— Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) February 8, 2024
Fake Andy Reid at the Super Bowl should be illegal— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 9, 2024
(h/t @heykevinjohn)pic.twitter.com/yecZgBSrX2
