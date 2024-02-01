Washington Commanders Head Coach Tracker: Adam Schefter says Washington has time to sit back and consider more options

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and now the focus is on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and he is now in control of the process to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search that began in early January, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. There are currently 2 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. The Commanders and Seahawks can now conduct in-person interviews with coaches that were eliminated from the Conference Championship round last weekend. Washington has already conducted in-person interviews with OC Eric Bieniemy and Bobby Slowik. They had in-person interviews with Ravens DC Mike Macdonald and Assoc. HC/DL Coach yesterday, and they are in Detroit now to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn. They will then meet with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn later today, and that will likely conclude their interviews. A hire is expected to happen this week, and will likely be announced tomorrow.

Lions OC Ben Johnson was considered the favorite for Washington, but he is staying with the Lions. He informed Washington officials as they were on their way to Detroit to interview him and Lions DC Aaron Glenn. Texans Oc Bobby Slowik is also staying with his team after signing a new deal there. That leaves Washington with no external candidates that coach offense. Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver has already started taking interviews for defensive coordinator positions after interviewing with Washington for HC yesterday.

Mike Macdonald has accepted the Seattle Seahawks head coaching job, and is expected to sign a 6-year deal. Washington’s list of known candidates that have been interviewed is down to Dan Quinn, Anthony Weaver, Aaron Glenn, and Eric Bieniemy. Quinn looks like the favorite from that list, but there have been reports that Weaver and Bieniemy interviewed well.

Washington’s head coaching decision should be announced soon unless they expand their search after possibly not landing their top choices. Adam Schefter said that Washington has time to do that now that they are the only team still looking for a new head coach. Bill Belichick and Mike Vrabel are two of the big names out there that haven’t been hired, but Washington’s hasn’t shown interest in either publicly.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Lions OC Ben Johnson - Virtual interview (1/19), in-person interview (1/30), Saying with the Lions

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview (1/18), Hired by the Atlanta Falcons

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald - Virtual interview, in-person interview (1/29), Hired by the Seattle Seahawks

Texans OC Bobby Slowik - Virtual interview scheduled (1/21), In-person interview (1/23), signed new deal with the Texans

Lions DC Aaron Glenn - Virtual interview (1/20), in-person interview (1/30)

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11), in-person interview (1/29)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview (1/18); in-person interview (1/30)

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy - Interviewed two weeks ago

NFL Head Coach openings

Washington Commanders

NFL Head Coach hirings

Atlanta Falcons - Hired Rams DC Raheem Morris

Carolina Panthers - Hired Buccaneers OC Dave Canales

Las Vegas Raiders - Hired interim HC Antonio Pierce

Los Angeles Chargers - Hired Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

New England Patriots - Promoted LBs coach Jerod Mayo

Seattle Seahawks - Hiring Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

Tennessee Titans - Hired Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Anthony Weaver and Washington’s "aligned vision":

He remains on Washington’s list. Josh Harris and Adam Peters talked a lot about “aligned vision” in their presser. https://t.co/lBJppdHyl5 — John Keim (@john_keim) February 1, 2024

Bill Belichick told teams he doesn't want total control; Mike Vrabel expected to take a year off:

Wednesday news and rumors from the Senior Bowl- what next for the @Commanders ? Q Mitchell CB1?https://t.co/i39Bu0MG1b — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) February 1, 2024

Washington will take their time and possibly consider more HC options:

Here’s the full clip of @AdamSchefter talking about the Commanders coaching search on 7pm SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/fs0kR9Tu45 — obvlon (@obvlon) February 1, 2024

Mike Macdonald is the Seahawks new head coach:

A youth movement in Seattle: Seahawks are expected to hire Ravens’ defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as their new head coach, league sources tell ESPN. They’re still finalizing the deal, but Seattle has its man.



At 36, Macdonald now becomes the NFL’s youngest head coach. pic.twitter.com/uZ3vbXTS4n — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

Seahawks are giving their new head coach Mike Macdonald a six-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2024

Dan Quinn is ready to be a head coach again:

Dan Quinn would accept Commanders or Seahawks job, but door back to Cowboys remains open https://t.co/BgJpidM9fz — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) January 31, 2024

Dan Quinn and Anthony Weaver made strong impressions with Washington:

Anthony Weaver is now interviewing for defensive coordinator jobs: