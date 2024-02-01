The Washington Commanders have hired Dan Quinn as their new head coach

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and now the focus is on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and he is now in control of the process to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search that began in early January, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. Lions OC Ben Johnson and Texans OC Bobby Slowik told the Commanders and Seahawks that they were staying with their teams in their current roles. News broke today that the Seattle Seahawks were hiring Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their new head coach to replace Pete Carroll. Macdonald was a favorite among Washington’s remaining options, but it was on to the next one.

From Dallas to D.C.: the Commanders are hiring Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as their head coach, per league sources.



Quinn and Commanders’ GM Adam Peters are the two men now charged with leading Washington into the future. pic.twitter.com/G9DUdspQPK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2024

Name I heard that Quinn had told other teams he'd bring as DC: Dallas secondary coach/pass game coordinator Joe Whitt, Jr. Nothing official. — John Keim (@john_keim) February 1, 2024

One possible name as OC: Klint Kubiak, currently the passing-game coordinator for the 49ers. Ties to Peters and Kyle Shanahan, who was Quinn's OC in Atlanta. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 1, 2024

Dan Quinn will be hired as the Washington Commanders next head coach, replacing Ron Rivera who was fired on Black Monday after a 4-13 season. Quinn has been the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He has previous head coaching experience, leading the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl following the 2016 season. His team lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots after the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. Quinn was fired four years later, after not being able to return to the big game. He had a 43-42 record in five-plus seasons with Atlanta

With Dallas, Quinn turned a defense that gave up 29.6 points per game (28th in the league) in 2020 into a unit that lowered that number to 21.1 points (seventh) in his first season. Dallas also had an NFL-best 34 takeaways and ranked seventh in scoring defense in 2021. He interviewed for five head coaching vacancies only to return to the Cowboys. He interviewed for three more following the 2022 season but went back to Dallas again. The Cowboys rank a combined fifth in points and seventh in yards. But they lead the NFL with 93 turnovers forced under Quinn. Quinn has transformed the Cowboys’ defense into a formidable foe, ranking No. 1 in EPA per play dating to 2021, per TruMedia