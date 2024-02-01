All aTwitter: 1 February 2024 - So, now we wait

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Here’s the full clip of @AdamSchefter talking about the Commanders coaching search on 7pm SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/fs0kR9Tu45— obvlon (@obvlon) February 1, 2024
Another day of the Washington Commanders coaching search.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 31, 2024
A lot of eyes Dan Quinn right now.
I spoke with @john_keim about Quinn.
John said, "I had one coach tell me that out all the coaches that he worked with, he was the best at setting the standard in the building." pic.twitter.com/Nwk1dSrv6c
Anthony Weaver on Baltimore’s aligned vision. pic.twitter.com/ysNwYbb1Ly— QB COLLECTIVE (@QBCollective) February 1, 2024
There are mainly 3 reasons for Ben Johnson staying in Detroit.— Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) January 30, 2024
1. He didn't like the #Commanders or #Seahawks opportunities.
2. The teams didn't love him.
3. He just really doesn't believe he's ready yet. If it's that, he's at risk of not having this kind of leverage again.
I can think of a couple more.— Dane Brooks (@DaneBrooks8) January 31, 2024
4. He really cares about the Lions org and thinks he can help them win a Superbowl.
5. There's some aspect of his personal life that is holding him back ( e.g doesn't want to move)
From our breaking news segment during @SeniorBowl coverage: The #Seahawks hire #Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as their new head coach. pic.twitter.com/Kt96bMvKGf— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2024
Mike MacDonald being welcomed in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/bRCMmkuTXd— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 1, 2024
@ProFootballTalk— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 31, 2024
Why did Ben Johnson ultimately decided to stay in Detroit as OC instead of taking a head coaching job elsewhere? Was it just about the money?#NFL #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/9Y4OqaLEfR
Unless I’m forgetting something, this is a list of all the offensive coaches who have interviewed for OC jobs and are still reportedly willing to accept one.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) February 1, 2024
Brian Griese, 49ers QBs coach
Klint Kubiak, 49ers pass game coordinator
Marcus Brady, former Colts offensive…
With the Seahawks’ vacancy filled, this HC/OC combo is still in play for Commanders: https://t.co/Y6extDaZvD— Shane Hoffmann (@shane_hoffmann) February 1, 2024
Seriously, though. Read this intelligent and deeply researched article, written by @hawkblogger during Seattle’s search. “Quinn is a really intriguing marriage of old school football toughness/intensity with positive leadership…” https://t.co/RRZEKV12Cz— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) February 1, 2024
Terry McLaurin with the Raiders logo on his Ohio State helmet https://t.co/ZBWetAeNtf— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 31, 2024
Looking at a trio of prospects who have turned heads, including an OL from just down the road@Seatgeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/U1UC6VauIQ— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 1, 2024
For the late night crowd: my Day 2 Senior Bowl observationshttps://t.co/ftGhGA4fQ2— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) February 1, 2024
NFL meeting conf championship pic.twitter.com/nIAYYPWpJC— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 30, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...