Update: Washington Commanders sign 4 players to Reserve/Future contracts

Locking in for next season

By Scott Jennings Updated
NCAA Football: Tulsa at Michigan State Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Update: WR Brycen Tremayne signed a reserve/future deal

Washington announced that they have signed 3 players to Reserve/Future contracts. All of them finished the season on the practice squad. Washington had 12 players on their 16-man practice squad at the end of the season. DTs Abdullah Anderson and Benning Potoa’e and CB Nick Whiteside were signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster before the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Washington didn’t sign 9 players to Reserve/Future contracts and could be looking to sign them to a full contract, or they are moving on from them.

These players will return next season to try to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. They will also be competing with a large number of new players coming via the draft and free agency. Their chances are slim, but they were kept for a reason while others weren’t signed.

TE Curtis Hodges was also released from injured reserve. He was an UDFA signing after the 2022 NFL draft. He has been a disappointment, even with the low expectations that come with undrafted free agents.

Signed

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle

CB D’Angelo Mandell

WR Davion Davis

Not signed

WR Kazmeir Allen

OL Mason Brooks

S Sean Chandler

OT Jaryd Jones-Smith

S Joshua Kalu

OL Nolan Laufenberg

RB Jaret Patterson

WR Brycen Tremayne

CB Jace Whittaker

