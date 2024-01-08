Update: Washington Commanders sign 4 players to Reserve/Future contracts

Update: WR Brycen Tremayne signed a reserve/future deal

#Commanders sign Brycen Tremayne to reserve future deal — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 18, 2024

Washington announced that they have signed 3 players to Reserve/Future contracts. All of them finished the season on the practice squad. Washington had 12 players on their 16-man practice squad at the end of the season. DTs Abdullah Anderson and Benning Potoa’e and CB Nick Whiteside were signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster before the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Washington didn’t sign 9 players to Reserve/Future contracts and could be looking to sign them to a full contract, or they are moving on from them.

These players will return next season to try to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. They will also be competing with a large number of new players coming via the draft and free agency. Their chances are slim, but they were kept for a reason while others weren’t signed.

TE Curtis Hodges was also released from injured reserve. He was an UDFA signing after the 2022 NFL draft. He has been a disappointment, even with the low expectations that come with undrafted free agents.

We have made multiple roster moves:

-- Released TE Curtis Hodges

-- Signed LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle, WR Davion Davis and CB D’Angelo Mandell to Reserve/Futures Contracts — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 8, 2024

Signed

LB Brandon Bouyer-Randle

CB D’Angelo Mandell

WR Davion Davis

Not signed

WR Kazmeir Allen

OL Mason Brooks

Washington OL Mason Brooks did not sign his future's contract, per source. Still considering his options, including sticking around. He was Washington's highest paid UDFA last spring so had other interest. Increased his numbers in the weight room. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 8, 2024

S Sean Chandler

OT Jaryd Jones-Smith

S Joshua Kalu

OL Nolan Laufenberg

RB Jaret Patterson

#Chargers reserve future deal Jaret Patterson — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 10, 2024

WR Brycen Tremayne

CB Jace Whittaker