Dan Quinn and Mike Macdonald’s stock rises after Johnson stays in Detroit

Ben Johnson delivers the surprise of the NFL’s 2024 coaching cycle, dropping himself out of the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks vacancies in the 11th hour. ESPN’s Adam Schefter hinted at the possibility earlier this week that he would not be surprised if Ben Johnson in Washington or Dan Quinn in Seattle does not come to fruition. Well, he got one right so far. Who should be Washington’s next head coach?

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

Ben Johnson’s decision to stay in Detroit

Bobby Slowik’s decision to stay in Houston

The candidate list narrowed down; Dan Quinn is a real option

Potential OC options for defensive head coach; where Bieniemy fits

