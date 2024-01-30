Washington Commanders Head Coach Tracker: Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik stay with their teams as OCs

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and now the focus is on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and he is now in control of the process to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search that began in early January, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. There are currently 2 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. The Commanders and Seahawks can now conduct in-person interviews with coaches that were eliminated from the Conference Championship round last weekend. Washington has already conducted in-person interviews with OC Eric Bieniemy and Bobby Slowik. They had in-person interviews with Ravens DC Mike Macdonald and Assoc. HC/DL Coach yesterday, and they are in Detroit now to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn. They will then meet with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn later today, and that will likely conclude their interviews. A hire is expected to happen this week, and will likely be announced tomorrow.

Lions OC Ben Johnson was considered the favorite for Waahington, but he is staying with the Lions. He informed Washington officials as they were on their way to Detroit to interview him and Lions DC Aaron Glenn. Texans Oc Bobby Slowik is also staying with his team after signing a new deal there. That leaves Washington with no external candidates that coach offense. Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver has already started taking interviews for defensive coordinator positions after interviewing with Washington for HC yesterday. Is this coming down to Dan Quinn vs Mike Macdonald?

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Lions OC Ben Johnson - Virtual interview (1/19), in-person interview (1/30), Saying with the Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn - Virtual interview (1/20), in-person interview (1/30)

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview (1/18), Hired by the Atlanta Falcons

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11), in-person interview (1/29)

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald - Virtual interview, in-person interview (1/29)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik - Virtual interview scheduled (1/21), In-person interview (1/23), signed new deal with the Texans

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview (1/18); in-person interview (1/30)

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy - Interviewed two weeks ago

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Bobby Slowik signed a new deal to stay with the Texans:

Texans OC Bobby Slowik has agreed to a new deal in Houston within the past few days, one that includes a significant raise, per sources. Slowik impressed multiple NFL clubs thru the interview process.



But he's sticking in Houston. He'll be a hot name in 2025. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024

Washington got the Ben Johnson news on their way to Detroit:

Commanders officials were en route to Detroit for a meeting with Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn when they got word that Johnson was staying with the Lions, per sources. While the abrupt pivot by Johnson was considered “surprising” by several league sources, he was not considered a… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson is staying with the Detroit Lions:

#Lions OC Ben Johnson informed the #Seahawks and #Commanders that he’s staying in Detroit, per sources.



Johnson is still only 37 and will be a hot head coaching candidate again next year. But first, he wants to take another shot at bringing a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/lPg2Po33sx — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson was not the head-coaching lock that people thought and his asking price spooked some teams, per sources. https://t.co/cFl2FPBtcY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

Ben Johnson has made the decision to stay in Detroit.

For weeks this option was always on the table.

The Commanders knew they weren’t a lock and have been operating with this information. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 30, 2024

Dan Quinn sighting:

Update: Dan Quinn confirmed Dan Quinn’s interview is done. Said he thought it went well. Now he waits. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2024

Anthony Weaver is now interviewing for defensive coordinator jobs:

Anthony Weaver will interview for the defensive coordinator position for the Miami Dolphins, per source. Weaver spent hours on Monday with the Commanders discussing the head coaching job. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 30, 2024

Mike Macdonald is the “defensive Sean McVay”:

From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Seahawks are interviewing Mike Macdonald today, and this is one to watch. pic.twitter.com/dGZ4WcAKft — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2024

Washington’s search committee is in Detroit for the Lions’ coordinators:

Commanders’ officials are in Detroit today to meet with Lions’ offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Lions’ defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn about their head coaching job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2024

Washington has interviews scheduled with Mike Macdonald and Anthony Weaver on Monday: