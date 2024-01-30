 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Head Coach Tracker: Detroit-bound to interview Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

Tracking Washington’s Head Coach/Front Office search

By Scott Jennings Updated
Atlanta Falcons v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and now the focus is on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and he is now in control of the process to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search that began in early January, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. There are currently 2 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. The Commanders and Seahawks can now conduct in-person interviews with coaches that were eliminated from the Conference Championship round last weekend. Washington has already conducted in-person interviews with OC Eric Bieniemy and Bobby Slowik. They had in-person interviews with Ravens DC Mike Macdonald and Assoc. HC/DL Coach yesterday, and they are in Detroit now to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn. They will fly back to meet with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn later today, and that will likely conclude their interviews. A hire is expected to happen this week, and will likely be announced tomorrow.

Ben Johnson has been considered the favorite to become the Washington Commanders next head coach for weeks. Those odds have gone up as 6 of the 8 head coaching jobs have been filled. Adam Schefter’s sources say there are other strong candidates that Washington is considering. While there have been many reports that Ben Johnson is the “presumptive favorite”, Schefter’s sources say that’s not true.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as they happen

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Lions OC Ben Johnson - Virtual interview (1/19), in-person interview (1/30)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn - Virtual interview (1/20), in-person interview (1/30)

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview (1/18), Hired by the Atlanta Falcons

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11), in-person interview (1/29)

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald - Virtual interview, in-person interview (1/29)

Texans OC Bobby Slowik - Virtual interview scheduled (1/21), In-person interview (1/23)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview (1/18); in-person interview (1/30)

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy - Interviewed two weeks ago

NFL Head Coach openings

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

NFL Head Coach hirings

Atlanta Falcons - Hired Rams DC Raheem Morris

Carolina Panthers - Hired Buccaneers OC Dave Canales

Las Vegas Raiders - Hired interim HC Antonio Pierce

Los Angeles Chargers - Hired Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

New England Patriots - Promoted LBs coach Jerod Mayo

Tennessee Titans - Hired Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Dan Quinn sighting:

Anthony Weaver is now interviewing for defensive coordinator jobs:

Washington’s search committee is in Detroit for the Lions’ coordinators:

Adam Schefter doubles down on other candidates being in contention besides Ben Johnson:

Washington has interviews scheduled with Mike Macdonald and Anthony Weaver on Monday:

Adam Peters will be busy on Tuesday:

