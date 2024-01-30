All aTwitter: 31 January 2024 - Bobby Slowik is staying in Houston as the OC; Commanders HC search narrows

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
From The Insiders on @NFLNetwork: The #Seahawks are interviewing Mike Macdonald today, and this is one to watch. pic.twitter.com/dGZ4WcAKft— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2024
Save this franchise you beautiful man pic.twitter.com/Wk94ih4HDH— Duane (@HowellSoFat) January 30, 2024
With Ben Johnson out of the running, who do you want hired now? (Ran out of options, but write-in Anthony Weaver if he's your guy).— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 30, 2024
Gotta think the Eugene Shen ties to Mike Macdonald could really start to matter here. Also @RapSheet said how impressed teams have been with Macdonald, one of those teams could be Washington— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 30, 2024
Texans OC Bobby Slowik has agreed to a new deal in Houston within the past few days, one that includes a significant raise, per sources. Slowik impressed multiple NFL clubs thru the interview process.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2024
But he's sticking in Houston. He'll be a hot name in 2025.
Lions OC Ben Johnson has decided to stay in Detroit, a source confirmed.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2024
There is zero chance that Ben Johnson is staying with the Lions because he "wants to win a Super Bowl with them." This is about the #Commanders & Seahawks not truly wanting him or him not truly wanting them.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 30, 2024
He will almost certainly never be a hotter candidate than he is right now. The time to take a head-coaching job was now. Either he was turned off by Washington/Seattle, or they were turned off by him.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 30, 2024
The Commanders are still headed to Detroit for their interview with Lions DC Aaron Glenn, source confirms.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 30, 2024
They learned of Johnson's decision while in the air.
Ben Johnson has made the decision to stay in Detroit.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 30, 2024
For weeks this option was always on the table.
The Commanders knew they weren’t a lock and have been operating with this information.
Source tells me that Ben Johnson was never a lock for the Commanders job, folks from Ashburn still surprised how this went down. Like cancelling with the team en route to freaking Detroit.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 30, 2024
Ben Johnson did, indeed, let the Commanders interviewing brass know he was pulling his name from their search as they were traveling to meet with him.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 30, 2024
That's not full Josh McDaniels behavior, but man, that is not a great look.
#NFL Commander Nation. Stay strong. pic.twitter.com/cFU7pDAq5c— Arabia ⛈️ (@arabiaxo) January 30, 2024
For all those that wanted the @Commanders to hire an offensive guy, both Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik are staying put. The only offensive coach left that the new GM Adam Peters has interviewed is …. Coach EB! pic.twitter.com/BHdvfz5AMW— The Junkies (@JunksRadio) January 31, 2024
Quick poll for #Commanders fans;— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 31, 2024
If Eric Bieniemy ends up surprising everyone and getting the Head Coach job, how would you feel;
Literally just happened in Houston this year https://t.co/KWdOu9ZP1R— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 30, 2024
Mike MacDonald’s leverage just went through the roof— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 30, 2024
As it relates to Macdonald, we’re in a good place with both the organization and QB position if the playcaller is being poached. As Riddick says, “rich people problem.” https://t.co/ofom4jR7xP— Marshall (@MarshW_7) January 30, 2024
Mike MacDonald is as good a DC candidate as you'll interview.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 30, 2024
- Only 36; ascending star
- Coordinated elite defenses
- Been in winning program
The question with his is who will his OC be? That becomes the most important hire now if you're drafting a QB at 2.
Where do the #Commanders turn after their top head coaching target Ben Johnson decided to stay in Detroit? We discussed that (and more) on The Insiders.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2024
LIVE coverage of the @seniorbowl continues on @nflnetwork and #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Grk4HZDo06
I know info that I’m not privy to say right now. He wasn’t the guy. He’s just been hyped up as the guy.— Brian Mitchell (@BMITCHLIVE30) January 30, 2024
On the ground at the senior bowl, word traveled around to the NFL officials all here about Johnson backing out of HC opportunities, and there appears to be less shock about him staying in Detroit than you would think.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 30, 2024
The Commanders knew this was always a possibility with Johnson. He was a top candidate, but no one in their search was ever perceived as a lock. You can be a a top candidate without being a lock. It was always a question if HE wanted the job — in Washington, Seattle or anywhere…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2024
Today we announced our special guest, Commanders DT Jonathan Allen. Tables are nearly sold out and theater seats are going quickly. Join us Friday night at @1067theFan vs Team 980 for an evening of sports, laughs, and behind the scenes stories. Tickets at https://t.co/8JF6WuGUll pic.twitter.com/9JM7k5bYn0— The Team 980 (@team980) January 30, 2024
Waiting around for news out of Ashburn... at the @seniorbowl.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 30, 2024
Assuming Bo Nix here for the same reason. pic.twitter.com/QLdtY9Kc51
Good news if your NFL team needs offensive line help…— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2024
“It’s a great group. If you need offensive line help, whether on the interior or at tackle, it’s going to be a good evaluative week.” ~ @JimNagy_SB
Senior Bowl gets underway this week. Full episode with Jim:… pic.twitter.com/zFeoen5IBg
BREAKING NEWS: Ben Johnson is STAYING in Detroit with the Lions #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nMUWzqNlJf— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2024
Have to say of all the candidates Washington talked to, the one I heard the most glowing things about was Quinn. Now, some of that could be he’s worked with more people, been a HC. Key 4 any hire: coordinator hires, QB. Period.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 30, 2024
This clip feels worth posting on the heels of today's news from Take Command a few weeks back:— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) January 30, 2024
I asked Logan about Dan Quinn, and he couldn't say enough good things about his former coach. pic.twitter.com/grn2gIsHM0
So Dan Quinn’s interview with the Commanders is clearly done. pic.twitter.com/DoDzoqErOM— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2024
Wondering if Washington will pick up LB Jamin Davis’ 5th year option this offseason?— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) January 30, 2024
Last offseason 5 LB’s were eligible but none were given the 5th year pic.twitter.com/f6R8tKWmmO
: #Chiefs HC Andy Reid talks about Kadarius Toney's current status with the team:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2024
“He’ll be back out there, and we’ll see how he does.”
"He's been on the injury report; that's not made up."
(h/t @SportsRadio810)pic.twitter.com/JINjfCwd4y https://t.co/QR0bkz8Xu1
Logan Paulsen reporting live from Day 1 of the @seniorbowl @Seatgeek | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/4TGGp2LIXx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 31, 2024
“There’s nothing to hold me back.” Former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.’s draft projections don’t match his college production the last two years. He got a recent “thumbs up” from noted surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache on his right knee. https://t.co/1nVWnhrmDE— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 30, 2024
When I talk about watching how D-Line prospects link their hands to their feet and hips, this is exactly what I mean.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 30, 2024
Look at this rep from @GoBearcatsFB DL Jowon Briggs that I shot at Shrine Bowl practice. Darn near flawless.
Also a good lesson for the OG to re-fit quicker. pic.twitter.com/QokQ8nayu5
Preston Williams— Simpleton Sports (@SimpletonSports) January 21, 2024
Kelvin Harmon
CJ Johnson
Josh Hammond
I think I’ve seen worse NFL WR groups… those first three should all be in the league. https://t.co/SzF6fc4QQV
Almost Dat Time https://t.co/rKYFbRb2ne— Kelvin Harmon (@_HarmonK) January 30, 2024
John Angelos agrees to sell the Orioles to two private equity billionaires.@PuckNews has the details.https://t.co/foXOQS1S5a— John Ourand (@Ourand_Puck) January 30, 2024
#Ravens Odell Beckham Jr. added $1 Million in incentives, making his 2023 salary a total of $16 Million.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 30, 2024
- $250,000 for catching at least 30 passes
- $250,000 for scoring three touchdowns
- $500,000 for gaining at least 500 yards
Was OBJ worth the money? https://t.co/H4WStebomf pic.twitter.com/eJE5SgrNnW
NFL viewership for Championship Sunday:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 30, 2024
• Chiefs vs. Ravens: 55.5 million (Most-watched AFC Championship ever)
• Lions vs. 49ers: 56.9 million (Most-watched NFC Championship since 2012.) pic.twitter.com/y6nRidoR0x
WOW…thought I’d never be typing this out in my life but here we are….Colin Cowherd is out here dropping truth bombs about Taylor Swift and calling out her haters in a very worthwhile 4 minute segment on @TheHerd today pic.twitter.com/rEFafzBSA6— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) January 30, 2024
"I've been out to the FOX studios a few times and I'm really excited to join an amazing team..— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2024
Greg Olsen does an incredible job and I have so much respect for him..
I'm gonna go in there and do the best I can do with my own perspective" ~ @TomBrady #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Z1b6B2Zal5
Man who did this LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/GIUQikr37J— PAIN (@Xommanders) January 29, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...