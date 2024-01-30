All aTwitter: 30 January 2024 - Johnson to Washington, Quinn to Seattle? Schefter: “At a minimum, one of those is not right”

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Adam Schefter on Ben Johnson landing Commanders HC job: “He may get that job, he very well may, he’s in contention, but that is not a slam dunk at all right now.” ( @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/n5YumXCOR0— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 29, 2024
I could be wrong but I get the sense that Schefter is doing the work (on behalf of the team?) to paint the narrative that the WAS HC job is still not decided to counteract the strong public expectation for Johnson, which would make the interview process look like a sham.#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 29, 2024
Everyone has Ben Johnson to the Commanders. Some sources/media types are 100% convinced. Nobody denies Washington is the fave.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 29, 2024
And yet Seattle still plans to meet with him. They could have inked Dan Quinn a week ago. They have yet to interview Mike Macdonald, but will. Very odd.
Since using nuance isn't always advised on this platform... I would still assume Johnson to Washington. Tons of smoke, etc. Would love to know what Seattle is thinking is all. Both organizations are incredibly stealthy. I expressed curiosity with the 1st tweet. We'll see.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 29, 2024
So Washington will interview MacDonald, then Johnson. I've been told by people who have had conversations with Mike that all it takes is 5 minutes to be totally bought into what he's saying gonna be a wild 48 hrs. Buckle Up pic.twitter.com/FKTjfVNiv4— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) January 29, 2024
Busy 48 hours ahead for the Commanders. The in person interview schedule:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 29, 2024
Today - Anthony Weaver, Mike Macdonald
Tue - Dan Quinn; Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson in DET
(Previous - Slowik, Bieniemy)
Then they name a coach no matter how badly you want the search to continue. pic.twitter.com/fFN9eLJOjn
Eminem says a diss track is coming if Ben Johnson leaves the Detroit Lions to be the Washington Commanders head coach.https://t.co/xmXQdcDPgi— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 29, 2024
2024 won't have Bill Belichick on the sidelines as a head coach. Will he ever return as a head coach? @MarcRoss believes this is the end.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 29, 2024
Watch The NFL Report at 7:15 pm on the NFL Channel tonight!
Available on the NFL App, FAST streaming platforms & https://t.co/icPul5vNes pic.twitter.com/zYAcQskHdW
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Chargers are expected to hire #Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz as their new GM. pic.twitter.com/KzZgPl0QQX— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2024
The Chargers zeroed in on four candidates (Joe Hortiz, Brandon Brown, Ian Cunningham, Ed Dodds) that had connections to the Harbaugh family. Hortiz's were probably strongest—from 16 seasons working with John, and knowing Jim from the scouting trail.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 29, 2024
This is a real good match. https://t.co/c5UVbapGJL
2024 GM Hires— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 29, 2024
Chargers: Joe Hortiz.
Commanders: Adam Peters.
Panthers: Dan Morgan.
Raiders: Tom Telesco.
* Patriots have been non-committal about giving someone, either from inside or outside the organization, the GM title.
Blow to KC: #Chiefs DL Charles Omenihu tore his ACL during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game vs. Baltimore, per @Schultz_Report. Omenihu had seven sacks in eleven games this season and had a strip-sack of Lamar Jackson on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/0OOgrBmtxI— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2024
The Rams interviewed former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for their vacant defensive coordinator position over the weekend, source tells @NFLonCBS.— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 29, 2024
A coach told me earlier today that analytics was just a way for people who never would have gotten jobs in football to get jobs in football. To understand that is to understand why they get so defensive whenever anyone questions analytics.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2024
A common response I get to a situation like this: the 0.3% isn’t worth passing up the chance to tie.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 29, 2024
The response is that the model is very aware of the score and the *possibility* of tying with a field goal. That is baked in.
If the model’s outputs are the pure truth (I’m… https://t.co/XQkDmC9s4V
Some of you asked for some positive clips of Maye after my posts this weekend, here you go. Like his ability to attack down the field, especially if safety stays shallow. 1st 2 clips, hit strikes up the seam, next 2 deep posts with safety occupied, last 3 nice shots down sideline pic.twitter.com/6N2xLgr3nG— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 29, 2024
Good news if your NFL team needs offensive line help…— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2024
“It’s a great group. If you need offensive line help, whether on the interior or at tackle, it’s going to be a good evaluative week.” ~ @JimNagy_SB
Senior Bowl gets underway this week. Full episode with Jim:… pic.twitter.com/zFeoen5IBg
Listed at 315 on the school bio, has been training right around 330ish. Size was never the issue with Paul! Love his demeanor too. Very physical player. https://t.co/hH7Cjq0aPp— Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) January 29, 2024
Couple guys I’m pumped to see this week strap up at the @seniorbowl— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 29, 2024
• DB Johnny Dixon (Penn State)
• LB/S James Williams (Miami)
Talent in abundance in Mobile… pic.twitter.com/OGfgWKsioZ
The East West @ShrineBowl is only 3 days away and @SlaterNFL previews some college QBs to keep your on this Thursday as we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft. (via @GMFB)— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 29, 2024
: East West Shrine Bowl - Thursday (8pm ET) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/scWOW77UVV
Pro Day dates are starting to be set for college programs.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 29, 2024
Amongst those scheduled for schools with top QB prospects:
Oregon: March 12th
Michigan: March 22nd
LSU: March 27th
Washington: March 28th pic.twitter.com/2GydXrOYRy
The USPTO granted the first two trademark registrations on the 'COMMANDERS' name for @Commanders, Per @JoshGerben— Sportico (@Sportico) January 29, 2024
“Washington Commanders” was rejected back in May➡️https://t.co/kMNb7YzEyl pic.twitter.com/gCdccP9LHp
NFL Ratings: #49ers vs. #Lions NFC Championship Game on Fox Sports had 56.7M viewers.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2024
That's up 19% over last year and is tracking to be Fox's best NFC Championship TV performance since 2012.
NFL is https://t.co/6FfmChc2OJ pic.twitter.com/B5pOVszeD8
"Aiyuk caught it out of the air!"— NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 29, 2024
@THE2ERA's insane catch is highlight worthy pic.twitter.com/VXqUPBtWfm
Get that ring 99 https://t.co/hz6p0Le1kp— Kam Curl (@KCurl_2) January 29, 2024
:— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) January 29, 2024
The #49ers will consider benching DE Chase Young for their Super Bowl matchup vs the #Chiefs
Young has made a habit of taking several plays off and the 49ers have started to view him as a liability. pic.twitter.com/BLKrD8FSRL
#Rams Puka Nucua watching LeBron highlights while his GF shops pic.twitter.com/aOW875tmyp— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...