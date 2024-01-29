All aTwitter: 29 January 2024 - Losses by Ravens & Lions mean Commanders can finalize coaching search this week

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Commanders will interview Ben Johnson in Detroit on Tuesday, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 28, 2024
Washington has five interviews set for this week (Weaver, Macdonald, Quinn, Glenn and Johnson). Based on what I’ve gathered, those should be wrapped up Tuesday night. Should be. No guarantee. Then will depend on if their guy is still in postseason or not.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 28, 2024
But they’ve been so quiet it’s hard to fully know their plans. Just have to piece it together.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 28, 2024
The Commanders will be able to hire their HC this week if they want to.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 29, 2024
Ben Johnson
Mike MacDonald
Aaron Glenn
Anthony Weaver
Were all eliminated today. Dan Quinn has been chilling for a couple weeks. They aren’t waiting on anybody now.
Schefter just said Ben Johnson being the favorite for Washington isn't the case— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) January 28, 2024
The Commanders' new GM helped build a roster that's headed to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 29, 2024
We'll find out soon if the OC of the team that fell one win shy of the SB is Washington’s next head coach.
Travis Kelce told Justin Tucker he needed to move because their QB Patrick Mahomes had to warm up. So Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet. pic.twitter.com/pFF0DC1yA7— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024
Gisele-“My Husband cannot F*cking throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 28, 2024
Lamar Jackson- “I ain’t ya husband” pic.twitter.com/UE5MdfCQEU
Ravens played their worst game, by far, in the biggest of the year… they weren’t discipline.. they weren’t gritty.. they weren’t creative.. they just played bad.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 28, 2024
On the flip side… The lights are the brightest and the Chiefs are playing better than ever. Nice reminder for all… pic.twitter.com/fJ35gU8xZH
Front and Cetner to see how Johnson and Glenn operate in the Det sideline #httc https://t.co/pzn2HZKaUC— Hugh (@CommandersPost) January 28, 2024
Doesn't look great from this angle for 92https://t.co/wojGfBkJ0a— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 29, 2024
I was thinking about this last weekend. Playing on these huge stages as their playoff run continues, with the league watching these stand alone games may end up costing him money. https://t.co/xBcoUPB89S— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 29, 2024
What’s Jared Goff gotta do tonight? pic.twitter.com/p8HjigSiBw— Henry McKenna (@henrycmckenna) January 29, 2024
If Ben Johnson does go somewhere to be a HC next season, he likely won’t recruit Josh Reynolds to join him.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 29, 2024
Dan Campbell on his fourth down decision-making: "I don’t regret those decisions. I understand the scrutiny I will get. That's part of the gig."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 29, 2024
Campbell said he was trying to get the upper-hand back and he felt good about the offense converting.
Let's try this again. We can have an interesting conversation about Dan Campbell's decisions but the idea of "take the points" assumes you will always get the points. Some field goals are hard!— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) January 29, 2024
Dan Campbell is not the reason the Lions lost tonight. Anyone who says otherwise is click baiting, trying to be irritating, or doesn’t understand simple math.— NFL Philosophy (@NFLosophy) January 29, 2024
This will be the fourth Super Bowl rematches among head coaches all-time:— Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) January 29, 2024
Chuck Noll-Tom Landry
Jimmy Johnson-Marv Levy
Tom Coughlin-Bill Belichick
Andy Reid-Kyle Shanahan
In each of the previous 3 instances, the coach to win the first one also won the second one.…
In his 14th NFL season, Trent Williams is going to the Super Bowl for the first time! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/7YN17CVZao— NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2024
Example of what I mean by completion percentage doesn't equate to accuracy. WR has a chance for big YAC here with a throw that hits him in stride. Instead Maye's throw is behind, forcing him to stop to adjust, allowing DB to recover & tackle. Completed pass but not great accuracy https://t.co/top00gqdRA pic.twitter.com/dtFOR4Fxof— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 28, 2024
This is Greg Olsen's last NFL broadcast as Fox Sports' top game analyst. Tom Brady is scheduled to take over next year as part of his $375M contract.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 29, 2024
(h/t @FOS) pic.twitter.com/nluvqBNaCO
I’m not sure how FOX can demote Greg Olson when Brady starts next season.— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) January 29, 2024
Olson is the best in the game right now and no one is remotely close to him.
Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10pm Tokyo time (5 am Las Vegas time).— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 28, 2024
The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Swift can arrive at 5pm local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, 35 mins before kickoff.
