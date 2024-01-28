NFL Super Bowl LVIII matchup is set

There were some great Conference Championship games on Sunday, and now we know the matchup for this weekend’s conference championship round. We are down to the final two teams, and they are the best team’s in the league.

The NFL’s conference championship round started Sunday afternoon with the AFC’s final two teams. The Baltimore Ravens had the best record in the league this year, and looked like they were on track to go back to the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season. The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl Champions and were coming off of a tough road win against the Buffalo Bills that went back and forth. This was the Chiefs sixth-straight AFC Championship Game, and showed the world again why they have been a championship-caliber team with Patrick Mahomes under center. Kansas City's defense kept Lamar Jackson in check, and they're offense grinded out enough points to get the victory.

The NFC Championship featured the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Detroit Lions. The 49ers played a tough game against the Green Bay Packers last week, and it looked like their luck was going to run out when they were down 24-7 at halftime. The second half was a compleyely different story. The Detroit Lions allowed 27 unanswered points before they scored a touchdown to get the game withing a field goal with under a minute to play. Their onside kick failed, and just like that, Detroit's miracle season was over.

Both teams now have two weeks to prepare for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The betting lines have opened up with the 49ers as 1-point favorites, but that line will change as monet starts pouring in to the sports books.

Super Bowl LVII: Feb. 11

San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Franciso -1, O/U 47 1/2

