The Dallas Cowboys could be interested in Ron Rivera if Dan Quinn gets a head coaching job

The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera on Black Monday after a 4-13 season. Rivera had already fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, and took over his playcalling duties in an attempt to save a lost season. Rivera’s final season as Washington’s head coach ended with an 8-game losing streak, and a pink slip after four years with the team. New managing partner Josh Harris made the call to give Ron Rivera and his staff the season, but they failed and Harris moved on. Washington is currently searching for their next head coach, after hiring Adam Peters as their new GM.

Ron Rivera said that he was open to taking a job as a defensive coordinator, and he wanted to keep coaching. His first, and only, reported interview was with the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Nick Sirianni went with Vic Fangio at DC and former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore at OC as he tries to prove that the end of this season was a fluke, and he can turn things around.

The latest report of possible interest comes from another NFC East team. Ian Rapoport says that the Dallas Cowboys could have interest in interviewing Rivera if their current DC Dan Quinn gets one of the two remaining head coaching jobs. The Washington Commanders have a second, in-person interview scheduled with Quinn on Tuesday, and he’s also interviewing with the Seattle Seahawks for their HC job. Washington also has several other candidates scheduled for in-person interviews early next week. Ron Rivera hasn’t been a defensive coordinator, before the final 5 games of the ‘23 season, since 2010 with the San Diego Chargers.