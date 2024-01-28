Washington Commanders Head Coach Tracker: Other strong candidates besides Ben Johnson are “very much in play”

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, January 9th, and now the focus is on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and he is now in control of the process to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search that began in early January, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. There are currently 2 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. Teams can now conduct in-person interviews with coaches, and Washington has developed a comprehensive list of candidates. They had online interviews with Ravens Associate HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald before Peters was hired.

The Washington Commanders also interviewed their OC, Eric Bieniemy, along with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and Texans OC Bobby Slowik last week. Teams can conduct in-person interviews this week for coaches no longer in the playoffs. Washington will have to wait until after Sunday’s Conference Championship games to get second interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, and Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver. Washington is planning to meet with Johnson and Glenn Monday.

Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik had his first in-person interview with the Washington Commanders this week. Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn also has his first in-person interview scheduled with the team. His meeting was originally schedule for this week, but was rescheduled.

Ben Johnson has been considered the favorite to become the Washington Commanders next head coach for weeks. Those odds have gone up as 6 of the 8 head coaching jobs have been filled. Adam Schefter’s sources say there are other strong candidates that Washington is considering. While there have been many reports that Ben Johnson is the “presumptive favorite”, Schefter’s sources say that’s not true.

The Commanders are waiting to hold second interviews with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, as well as Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, league sources told ESPN. There are some who have viewed Johnson as the “presumptive favorite” for the Washington job, but multiple sources insist that is not true. While Johnson could land the Commanders head-coaching job, sources insist that there are other strong candidates — most notably Macdonald, Weaver, Glenn and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn — who remain “very much in play.” Quinn also is scheduled to interview a second time with the Commanders, according to sources.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Lions OC Ben Johnson - Virtual interview (1/19), in-person interview scheduled next week

Lions DC Aaron Glenn - Virtual interview (1/20), in-person interview scheduled next week

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview (1/18), Hired by the Atlanta Falcons

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11), in-person interview scheduled next week

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald - Virtual interview, in-person interview scheduled next week

Texans OC Bobby Slowik - Virtual interview scheduled (1/21), In-person interview (1/23)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview (1/18); second, in-person interview scheduled

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy - Interviewed last week

NFL Head Coach openings

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

NFL Head Coach hirings

Atlanta Falcons - Hired Rams DC Raheem Morris

Carolina Panthers - Hired Buccaneers OC Dave Canales

Las Vegas Raiders - Hired interim HC Antonio Pierce

Los Angeles Chargers - Hired Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

New England Patriots - Promoted LBs coach Jerod Mayo

Tennessee Titans - Hired Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Washington doesn’t have a clear favorite:

The Commanders and Seahawks, the only two teams with head-coaching vacancies, are eyeing coaching candidates from the Ravens and Lions:https://t.co/pcHIIrFZUR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2024

The Eagles hire two new coordinators:

Another big assistant move in Philadelphia: Eagles are hiring former Chargers and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator, per sources.



Eagles coordinators now will be Moore and Vic Fangio. pic.twitter.com/5i4qmVAEPB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 28, 2024

Five-year deals:

Head-coaching term updates:



Falcons gave head coach Raheem Morris a five-year contract.



Titans gave head coach Brian Callahan a five-year contract. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2024

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring Rams DC Raheem Morris:

Falcons plan to hire Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, per sources. pic.twitter.com/qlz3PbgEtJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

Dan Quinn has another interview scheduled:

The #Commanders are expected to have their second, in-person interview with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn early next week, source said. He's currently meeting with the #Seahawks for his second interview there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver interviewing with Washington next week; DC Mike Macdonald also expected to interview:

So next week as others have reported Washington expected to interview Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in Detroit. Also expected to interview Anthony Weaver per source. Would also anticipate them talking to Mike Macdonald. Talking to Raheem Morris/Bobby Slowik interviewing this week — John Keim (@john_keim) January 23, 2024

