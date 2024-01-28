AFC Conference Championship Playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens

Last weekend was one of the best in NFL playoffs history, and it leads us to today’s Conference Championship games. The AFC is up first, and features Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visiting Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs have to stay on the road again, the first season they’ve had to with Mahomes at QB. They took out the Buffalo Bills last week in a classic AFC battle. The defending Super Bowl champions now have one more game to play, before possibly going back to the big game for the fourth time in the last five years.
The Ravens were the best team in the NFL this season, and they showed why by dismantling the Houston Texans last week. Texans OC Bobby Slowik was a candidate for head coach this year, but Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, who is also getting head coaching interviews, and his defense didn’t allow a touchdown. Lamar Jackson had another MVP-level season, and is looking to play in his first Super Bowl in two weeks.
The Ravens are favored by 4 points going into the game, and that line has gone up a point since opening at 3 after last weekend’s games. The Ravens have the best odds to win the Super Bowl this year, but can you ever count out Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs?
Who: Kansas City Chiefs (13-6) at Baltimore Ravens (14-4)
Where: M&T Stadium | Baltimore, MD
When: January 28, 2022, 3 p.m.
TV: CBS
Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
Tony Romo (analyst)
Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Kansas City - Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 815
Baltimore - Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 802
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Baltimore -4, 44 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Ravens 27 - Chiefs 21
SB Nation: Arrowhead Pride | Baltimore Beatdown
Loading comments...