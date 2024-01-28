NFC Conference Championship Playoffs: Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers

Last weekend was a great one in NFL playoffs history, and it leads us to today’s Conference Championship games. We finish off today’s two game schedule with the Detroit Lions traveling west to face the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions are the underdogs of the playoffs that a lot of people are rooting for. They hadn’t hosted a playoff game in over 30 years, but won two games at Ford Field in front of raucous crowds. Both of the coordinators, OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn, are getting head coaching interviews. Johnson is considered the favorite to become the Washington Commanders next head coach, but they will have to wait until his team is eliminated from the playoffs.

The San Francisco 49ers are the #1 seed in the NFC, but they looked very beatable against the Green Bay Packers last week. Brock Purdy struggled in the rain, and Deebo Samuel was injured early. The 49ers needed every minute of that game to come back and win, but they’ll need to play a lot more consistently if they want to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since losing to the Chiefs four years ago.

The 49ers are big home favorites today by 7 points, and the spread is high at 52. If you’re betting that the San Francisco team that was dominating teams earlier in the season, its an easy bet on the home team. If you think the team that got dominated at home by the Ravens and barely beat the Packers will be on the field today, take the underdog.

Who: Detroit Lions (14-5) at San Francisco 49ers (13-5)

Where: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

When: January 28, 2024, 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Detroit - Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 810

San Francisco - Sirius 158, XM/SXM 227, Internet 827

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Francisco -7, 52 O/U

Prediction: 49ers 24 - Lions 21

SB Nation: Pride of Detroit | Niners Nation

