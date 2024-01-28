NFL Conference Championship Playoffs Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2023-24 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

The regular season is over and the Washington Commanders didn’t make the playoffs again. That means we have a lot of free time this weekend to watch the teams who qualified. We are down to 4 teams that still have a chance to win the Lombardi trophy. There were some great games during the Divisional Playoffs round, but now its on to the Conference Championship round. The Detroit Lions will visit the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC showdown. In the AFC, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

This week everyone agrees the Ravens will win on the moneyline. LASkin is the lone Lions supporter. There’s an even split for the spread on the Chiefs/Ravens game, but it’s 3 to 1 that the Lions will cover the 7-point spread against the 49ers.

