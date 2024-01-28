All aTwitter: 28 January 2024 - Uniforms, draft prospects and Josh Doctson highlights

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
plays from this season pic.twitter.com/KlkmJUTcJM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 27, 2024
All of Kirk Cousins’ TD passes to Josh Doctson during their time with the #Redskins pic.twitter.com/OHx8L4zHh4— Adam Patrick (@adampatrickNFL) September 2, 2019
NO MORE POSITON FLEX great stuff from @Mitch_Tischler on @bigdouglasshow #Commanders pic.twitter.com/ROoVa2XaoL— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) January 27, 2024
Commanders still haven't complied with the Rooney ruler per @TomPelissero https://t.co/rDrCjjkN7r— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) January 27, 2024
They will be talking with Aaron Glenn early next week. No need to panic here.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 27, 2024
Howell also knew him prior to this because of the NC ties. FWIW Said he enjoyed working with him during the Senior Bowl. https://t.co/eNQTaPbRs0— John Keim (@john_keim) January 28, 2024
Welcome to Philly, Coach Fangio!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/MtIK5ECjDa— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 27, 2024
Vic Fangio is officially the Eagles defensive coordinator, the team announced.— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 27, 2024
A year after Fangio left Philly as a consultant, Nick Sirianni ends the saga by landing Fangio days after he parted ways with the Dolphins.
Day 1 of @ShrineBowl practice notes:— Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) January 27, 2024
- OG Christian Mahogany (BC) is easily the top OL in attendance. Displayed real power in 1-on-1 action
- WR Malik Washington (UV) has that quick twitch that shows up on film
- Noise that WR Tulu Griffin (Miss St) can go sub-4.3 in Indy
In the best vs. best to finish today's practice, South Dakota State G/C Mason McCormick showed off his hand/anchor strength.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 27, 2024
The shove and stare to finish... pic.twitter.com/CHAZvJgWww
#Virginia WR Malik Washington had several impressive reps today, including maybe the catch of the day.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 27, 2024
Clean win at the snap and then shows off the body control and tracking skills to finish. pic.twitter.com/luZXyg903m
Stock going up @Drake_stoops | @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/auQSa4nnmW— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) January 27, 2024
Flashed plenty today at Shrine practice! https://t.co/ptjY7r7ZpO pic.twitter.com/NDT32vxSdI— Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 27, 2024
Spent some time today at OL Masterminds with the great @BigDuke50 (story coming later).— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 26, 2024
Zach Frazier was RUNNING on the treadmill while I was there. The same Zach Frazier who broke his leg on November 25! Crazy recovery. He is the top center in the draft for several teams.
The Commanders had a meeting/interview with Solomon Bryd at the Hula Bowl. Another meeting at the E-W shrine is very possible. https://t.co/DW444Mhpvj— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 27, 2024
Mentioned David White as a late round prospect for the Commanders on yesterday's @BleedingBurgPod. I got the school wrong - he played for Western Carolina U. & not Appalachian St.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 27, 2024
I've hiked the mountains of western NC extensively and all those schools look the same to me, lol. https://t.co/p9fpUNh2eb
Drake Maye is a frustrating watch. Has regular sequences where he'll throw behind a WR on a slant or high and behind a swing pass to the RB forcing them to make tough adjustments just to secure catch, then throw a 40-yard dime down the field on the next play— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 27, 2024
The accuracy and ball placement is very inconsistent. Biggest concern with his game.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 28, 2024
Here's a mins worth of examples of Maye's accuracy issues either missing receivers or forcing them to make adjustments they shouldn't have to.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 28, 2024
Note - This isn't to say I dislike Maye as a prospect. Plenty of positives in his game. Just showing examples of my concerns https://t.co/hC1CEntdML pic.twitter.com/wBUyjnlbUJ
NFL Combine for QBs is March 1. Mark your calendar.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 26, 2024
Congrats! #Chiefs Kadarius Toney had a baby girl tonight, his first child. He's also dealing with a hip injury and will not play tomorrow against the #Ravens pic.twitter.com/M3NjdKAfXc— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 28, 2024
Zach Ertz will not play for Lions vs. 49ers https://t.co/liMcZqbkcd pic.twitter.com/4O7Hg5KkT7— ea reilly (@reilly_ea) January 28, 2024
Wild: The average length of #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes TD passes:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 27, 2024
2019: 17.3 air yards
2020: 13.0 air yards
2021: 8.5 air yards
2022: 4.5 air yards
Last season Mahomes threw 41 touchdowns
Only ONE traveled more than 19 yards
(h/t @SharpFootball) pic.twitter.com/84d29V88F8
Here’s why Morgan Moses got fined: He somehow ended up with a photographer’s camera after the TD. (Props are banned.) pic.twitter.com/K4bxNBxbkB https://t.co/EhsMgcTA2b— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2024
I remain convinced THIS is where they’ll make their first attempt to please fans. While sticking with the name for a bit. Maybe the same logo, too. A new look that more closely resembles the old, & winning, could make the name issue far less of a thing. https://t.co/1ySXMljGq7— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) January 27, 2024
Biases aside, they have one of the best and deepest uniform closets in the league to grow inspiration from. https://t.co/vsVEDUWHTq pic.twitter.com/qIwVSwRptX— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) January 27, 2024
This seems like something that will be very unpopular with those that care about this stuff. https://t.co/mewCx28DF2— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 27, 2024
They had the look right in the early-to-mid 2010s. Ideally I'd have these set as my home, road and alternate uniforms. Only change I'd make with previous road uniform is a blue bill on blue road cap. pic.twitter.com/2pZC2gpTtu— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) January 26, 2024
The only thing a 7-37 team should be doing to any poor soul stuck with covering them is holding a testimonial dinner for him. #Wizards https://t.co/sSGXRZyaOI— Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) January 27, 2024
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Wizards/Caps/Nats owners need to step up or get out. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/P9nrd4dzI4— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 26, 2024
Learning only one trick but really well pic.twitter.com/T3dIFOxI1g— Viral TV Clips (@_TheViralTv) January 27, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...