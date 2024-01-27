All aTwitter: 27 January 2024 - Jahan Dotson says NFL script has Lions winning NFC Championship on Sunday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
He’s had one interview. His second one (in-person) will be next week. https://t.co/pHptWfhNwP— John Keim (@john_keim) January 26, 2024
So next week will be the second interview with Quinn. Not the 3rd. Also, Ben Johnson. pic.twitter.com/Q38esgE8pR— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 26, 2024
Update: Quinn's in-person meeting for this week was rescheduled to next week. Source in the know confirmed an erroneous report that suggested a 3rd meeting next week, which I then shared here. 2nd meeting -- 1st in person - next week, should it occur. Apologies for that. https://t.co/o3AQNnrg7i— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 26, 2024
Talked with Washington earlier this week. Next week: Dan Quinn, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Mike Macdonald and Anthony Weaver. https://t.co/dopWBDLhuN— John Keim (@john_keim) January 25, 2024
@TomPelissero— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 26, 2024
With only two head coach openings left, we got the latest on what’s up in Washington and Seattle:#HTTC #Seahawks #NFL pic.twitter.com/h6iaaiqKo1
Logan Paulsen on Dan Quinn just now on #GrantAndDanny:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 26, 2024
"I never had so much fun playing football from a head coaching standpoint as I did when Dan Quinn was in Atlanta." Said Quinn was beloved by veteran players for making it fun to play football again.
Logan Paulsen on who he would hire as #Commanders HC:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 26, 2024
"I would probably lean offense. I think Ben Johnson is a great candidate based on his resume."
Says he would have to be in the room to hear his plan and find out more about him outside of Xs and Os to make that decision.
.@Coach_JayGruden on head coaching preferences:— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 26, 2024
"You'd rather have a good leader than a good offensive mind!"
That being said - he feels Ben Johnson because of the QB/No. 2 pick element will be the choice. @Team980 @Audacy app pic.twitter.com/2qurILfrxq
Latest odds for Washington Commanders new head coach via @SportsBettingAG— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 26, 2024
Ben Johnson's odds continue to rise. pic.twitter.com/oWL3V73bvF
And here are the odds for the Seattle Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/Dy839dWjrh— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 26, 2024
Regarding Bill Belichick: The Seahawks and Commanders are the final two vacant jobs. Washington has had no interest in pursuing Belichick and appear focused on Ben Johnson. Seattle hasn't requested to interview Belichick.— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 25, 2024
Was interested in what staff Ben Johnson could potentially bring with him to the #Commanders if that’s where he ends up. Made a list of offensive, defensive and special teams coaches he’s worked with in the past and their current teams/roles pic.twitter.com/0GByW9b73Y— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 26, 2024
Also separated a few coaches that are on teams with coaching turnover, which could potentially make them available. pic.twitter.com/ofaWqEivs9— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 26, 2024
every TD from 2023 pic.twitter.com/DPgepedL2v— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 26, 2024
Jahan Dotson ready to adapt for Commanders future, excited for changes and new offense. Good conversation here worth watching. pic.twitter.com/2Ab2kvMnk2— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 27, 2024
New "Xs and Os with @gregcosell" on @TheNFLWire: The @Ravens' defense under Mike Macdonald may not shut Patrick Mahomes down, but they have all kinds of concepts that can slow the @Chiefs. They tie pressure to coverage better than any defense Mahomes has seen this season. pic.twitter.com/GP9ofnWG65— Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 25, 2024
The #Panthers giving new HC Dave Canales a 6-year contract is rare for first-time coaches, but it has happened before: #Texans did it with DeMeco Ryans, #49ers did it with Kyle Shanahan, #Lions did it with Dan Campbell.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 26, 2024
It’s usually a sign that ownership acknowledges it could… pic.twitter.com/Ks3dmJgoaB
Ron Rivera, Matt Rhule and Frank Reich coached an average of 26 games apiece during David Tepper's ownership of the Panthers. https://t.co/7DYWqNWSQV— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 26, 2024
RB Explosive Play Rate vs % of Team's Explosive Plays— Doug Analytics (@Doug_Analytics) January 26, 2024
(2023 regular season | min 100 touches)
Saquon Barkley
Explosive Play Rate: . % ( / )
% of Team's Explosive Plays: . % ( / ) pic.twitter.com/FO3CtB2nLV
NFL Combine for QBs is March 1. Mark your calendar.— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 26, 2024
Caleb Williams is going to be such a weird evaluation for me. Theres only like three other people that can do what he does on a football field.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) January 26, 2024
But every play he’s scrambling for 10 seconds and I don’t know how that’s sustainable
Logan Paulsen on drafting #LSU QB Jayden Daniels No. 2:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 26, 2024
"If I was a GM, and I've still got to watch a lot more film to flush out this decision, I think to myself I'd kick myself if Jayden Daniels actualized that potential in the NFL and I passed on it."
Longtime NFL scout and exec Marc Ross on #UNC’s Drake Maye:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 25, 2024
“A little up and down at Carolina. Overall there’s a little something that’s missing.” Compared him to Trevor Lawrence. “He looks the part, throws the part but when things get hectic he doesn’t raise his level of play.”
Logan Paulsen on Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels at No. 2 as of right now:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 26, 2024
"I would lean Daniels at this point. When you watch the Alabama game, the Florida game you're like 'wow.' This dude is special; he's a special athlete. He does some stuff athletically that's very unique to…
Caleb and Maye are going 1-2. Not sure what the point of asking that question is.— Commander and Rutgers Fan Will (@sadsportfanwill) January 26, 2024
Well who goes 2nd is still very much up in the air whether you think so or not. To claim it's a non-starter and not a debate is just incorrect. I'm a Maye guy and I want him to be the pick but the process is in it's infancy.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 26, 2024
West Virginia center Zach Frazier is a 4x state wrestling champ. You can see it in his play. Outstanding leverage player. pic.twitter.com/LaWg5judnE— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 26, 2024
Ben Johnson is not leaving Jared Goff for those jobs that are left. And Aaron Glenn ain't leaving Dan Campbell for a rebuild.— Brad Villain Holmes Honolulu Blue Kool-aid (@DumasMike) January 25, 2024
I think we good.
Lions fans getting nervous about Ben Johnson leaving. Relax, Lions fans. It's not like losing a coordinator will set your whole team back. pic.twitter.com/JvmChGAeCb— Commanders Crew ⓦ (@CommandersCrew) January 26, 2024
The Nationals' new uniform set features a pullover jersey and redesigned road grays https://t.co/gBJQ5xLgMU— Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) January 26, 2024
