All aTwitter: 26 January 2024 - Today’s head coaching news features Dave Canales and Raheem Morris

The #Commanders are expected to have their second, in-person interview with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn early next week, source said. He's currently meeting with the #Seahawks for his second interview there.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024
Talked with Washington earlier this week. Next week: Dan Quinn, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Mike Macdonald and Anthony Weaver. https://t.co/dopWBDLhuN— John Keim (@john_keim) January 25, 2024
.@thekjhenry … crying pic.twitter.com/NA9tDuFq5p— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 25, 2024
No one knew who #Commanders advisors were on search committee until just before the presser so now we are supposed to believe leaks are happening?— Dugless Wonders (@dugless1ders) January 25, 2024
I'll wait for official word #HTTC https://t.co/mbx7pIUhhK
From @NFLTotalAccess: Raheem Morris should've been a head coach before this. Now, it's the #Falcons who benefit. pic.twitter.com/T8DGWLgC2m— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024
In addition to Raheem Morris deserving a second chance to become a head coach, his biggest advocates were the multiple ones within the Rams’ organization, who consistently pushed and validated his candidacy. pic.twitter.com/Lb0dT72N27— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024
From our breaking news segment on @nflnetwork: Raheem Morris is headed back to Atlanta, this time as the #Falcons' head coach. pic.twitter.com/ZjszgYSCRM— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2024
#Falcons hire of Raheem Morris as HC— Dugless Wonders (@dugless1ders) January 25, 2024
Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/6AW4NzrF31
Bill Belichick getting the call that the Falcons are going with Raheem Morrispic.twitter.com/Rh1vVB310a— Breyon (@bre_88) January 25, 2024
There are layers to the hiring in Atlanta. Arthur Blank was targeting the greatest coach of all time from the start.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 25, 2024
He was then open to listening to others ideas. Some internal persuasion, impressive interviews, and here we are.
Belichick is unemployed. Raheem gets his shot.
Here is Les Snead's 3-minute monologue on Raheem Morris' qualifications to be hired as a head coach during this cycle— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 19, 2024
"He will be able to hire an unbelievable staff... and I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of tampering charges. Because just about every player will text him… pic.twitter.com/2Ze8s6cuYz
New #Panthers HC Dave Canales was Seahawks quarterbacks coach last year during Geno Smith's Comeback Player of the Year campaign. This past season, he served as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator, working closely with Baker Mayfield.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2024
A quarterback resurrector, he now gets to work… pic.twitter.com/VgXQefRgQR
Not a bad first stop in my opinion. Terrible rep on the owner so its low risk if it dont work, can always fall back on that. But also gets a chance to develop Bryce Young in a low profile region. https://t.co/28NsIW3xlu— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) January 25, 2024
New Panthers coach Dave Canales and GM Dan Morgan spent eight years together in Seattle—and for what it's worth Canales has good history working with athletic, and diminutive, quarterbacks.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2024
The 45-year-old's really well-liked across the NFL. Lots of folks happy for him today.
Dave Canales becomes the third minority coach chosen as a team's head coach during this NFL hiring cycle, along with the Patriots' Jerod Mayo and the Raiders' Antonio Pierce.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 25, 2024
The Buccaneers do not receive draft-pick compensation under the NFL's system for rewarding teams that develop minority head coaching candidates hired elsewhere, however, because he spent only one season with the organization.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 25, 2024
Bill Belichick "is not the favorite" for the #Falcons HC opening, according to @AdamSchefter.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 25, 2024
Schefter also believes "there's a real possibility that he's not going to get any of these head coaching jobs."
Which team, if any, should hire Belichick? pic.twitter.com/H54P7nBygj
There is a very real possibility that despite 25% of the league's HC jobs being open— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 25, 2024
- Nobody says yes to Belichick
- Nobody says yes to Vrabel
- Nobody says yes to Macdonald
- Nobody says yes to Slowik
Fascinating HC cycle continues to play out. 75% complete.
Most people I talk to think WAS is Ben Johnson's job. Atlanta/Seattle have interest.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 25, 2024
With ATL there's still people that believe Belichick is the guy to Blank, but there are roadblocks there. (McKay etc). Morris or Slowik are likely Plan B.
Sea: Guess is Quinn. https://t.co/UEYb7b2ejQ
The Atlanta Falcons are meeting with former Titans HC Mike Vrabel for the 2nd time today, this time at the owners' home. pic.twitter.com/fCzqteIeD1— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 24, 2024
It’s been an issue for years, and something that should NOT be held against those “defensive coaches” that DO have a plan. The talking point about whether defensive vs offensive coaches making the best HC candidates has always been narrow minded and shallow. This is a great… https://t.co/XigJISNXxC— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2024
Furthermore, it is important that owners doing the hiring get out of that echo chamber that exists that says “you can’t develop a young QB without an offensive minded HC”. It’s total BS.— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2024
If the #Texans had listened to that crap about having to have an offensive minded HC, Demeco Ryans would not be where he is and who the hell knows what would be happening with CJ Stroud.— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2024
Dan Campbell never was a primary play caller lauded for his offensive genius, isn’t some QB guru, and most of you laughed at him and didn’t take him serious AT ALL after his opening press conference . But he is a great leader and teacher of both coaches and players, and motivator…— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2024
This isn't ideal https://t.co/sA4s3QlPfA— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) January 25, 2024
AP Coach of the Year finalists:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2024
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh
- 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan
- Texans HC DeMeco Ryans
- Browns HC Kevin Stefanski
- Lions HC Dan Campbell
Final results announced on February 8th at the NFL Honors.
AP NFL Rookie of the Year finalists:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2024
Offense:
- Texans QB CJ Stroud
- Rams WR Puka Nacua
- Lions TE Sam LaPorta
- Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- Falcons RB Bijan Robinson
Defense:
- Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr.
- Eagles DT Jalen Carter
- Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.
- Rams DT Kobie…
AP Comeback Player of the Year finalists:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2024
- Damar Hamlin
- Joe Flacco
- Matthew Stafford
- Baker Mayfield
- Tua Tagovailoa
Final results announced on February 8th at the NFL Honors.
NFL MVP finalists:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2024
- 49ers QB Brock Purdy
- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
- Bills QB Josh Allen
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Final results announced on February 8th at the NFL Honors
AP Offensive Player of the Year finalists:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2024
- Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
- 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
- Cowboys WR Ceedee Lamb
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Talked to longtime NFL scouting director Marc Ross about #LSU’s Jayden Daniels today:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 25, 2024
“I love Jayden Daniels. He’s my No. 2 guy [behind Caleb Williams]. He has so much moxy and poise and playmaking about him that he would be my guy.”
Longtime NFL scout and exec Marc Ross on #UNC’s Drake Maye:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 25, 2024
“A little up and down at Carolina. Overall there’s a little something that’s missing.” Compared him to Trevor Lawrence. “He looks the part, throws the part but when things get hectic he doesn’t raise his level of play.”
Same comp Rick Spielman gave Drake Maye https://t.co/wsE15Rhpor— T M (@reshmanuel) January 25, 2024
The median touchdown pass in 2023 was 11 yards. pic.twitter.com/yJP3oMc74k— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 25, 2024
A reporter asked Kyle Shanahan how important will the 12th man be on Sunday:— Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) January 25, 2024
“We don’t call them the 12th man here..” pic.twitter.com/H2AbuMWAbG
@MoveTheSticks— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 25, 2024
How will Jim Harbaugh's presence as head coach affect what #BoltUp might do in the upcoming #NFLDraft?#NFL pic.twitter.com/dRk0mrQjdz
All I'm saying is FOX should give Bill Belichick an indefensible amount of money and stick him in a broadcast booth with Tom Brady https://t.co/9Za3WRgqkG— Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) January 25, 2024
The NFL announced Tiësto as the first in-game superstar DJ for Super Bowl LVIII.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 25, 2024
Tiësto will perform a DJ set prior to the game while the players warm up, then will stay as the in-game DJ and play during featured breaks within the game.
I didn't realize that George Allen never had a losing season as a head coach in Washington. In his 7 seasons he had 4 double digit win seasons. pic.twitter.com/gxsZM61lRi— Disco (@discoque5) January 25, 2024
Who's gonna tell him https://t.co/sdCBM24hVr— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) January 25, 2024
