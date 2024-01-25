Washington Commanders Head Coach Tracker: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has third meeting scheduled

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday January 9th, and now the focus on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and he is now in control of the process to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search that began in early January, and they have been linked to 9 candidates. There are currently 3 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. Teams can now conduct in-person interviews with coaches, and Washington has been developed a comprehensive list of candidates. They had online interviews with Ravens Associate HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald before Peters was hired.

The Washington Commanders also interviewed their OC, Eric Bieniemy, along with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and Texans OC Bobby Slowik last week. Teams can conduct in-person interviews this week for coaches no longer in the playoffs. Washington will have to wait until after Sunday’s Conference Championship games to get second interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, and Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver. Washington is planning to meet with Johnson and Glenn Monday.

Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik had his first in-person interview with the Washington Commanders this week. Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will reportedly be the first candidate to get a third interview with the team. He had a virtual interview, and an in-person interview, and now gets a second interview with the head coaching search committee.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh - Hired as Chargers HC

Lions OC Ben Johnson - Virtual interview (1/19)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn - Virtual interview (1/20)

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview (1/18)

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11)

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald - Virtual interview

Texans OC Bobby Slowik - Virtual interview scheduled (1/21), In-person interview (1/23)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview (1/18); second interview scheduled; third interview scheduled

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy- Interviewed last week

NFL Head Coach openings

Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

NFL Head Coach hirings

Carolina Panthers - Hiring Buccaneers OC Dave Canales

Las Vegas Raiders - Hired interim HC Antonio Pierce

Los Angeles Chargers - Hired Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

New England Patriots - Promoted LBs coach Jerod Mayo

Tennessee Titans - Hiring Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Dan Quinn has another interview scheduled:

The #Commanders are expected to have their second, in-person interview with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn early next week, source said. He's currently meeting with the #Seahawks for his second interview there. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024

The Panthers are hiring Buccaneers OC Dave Canales as their next head coach:

Panthers are hiring Buccaneers’ offensive Dave Canales as their new head coach, per sources. Panthers have offered the job and Canales is taking it. “It will get done,” per source. pic.twitter.com/yddN1uEKyd — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

The Chargers are hiring Jim Harbaugh:

ladies and gentlemen, we got him.



we’ve agreed to terms with Jim Harbaugh to be our head coach » https://t.co/cM4NZTOqKE pic.twitter.com/PTauQDWDVb — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver interviewing with Washington next week; DC Mike Macdonald also expected to interview:

So next week as others have reported Washington expected to interview Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn in Detroit. Also expected to interview Anthony Weaver per source. Would also anticipate them talking to Mike Macdonald. Talking to Raheem Morris/Bobby Slowik interviewing this week — John Keim (@john_keim) January 23, 2024

The Commanders brass is going to Detroit to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn after their NFC Conference Championship game against the 49ers:

The #Commanders and #Falcons are both expected to send a contingent to Detroit next week to conduct second interviews with #Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn, per sources.



No more interviews are permitted with coaches still in the playoffs until after Sunday's games. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024

The Eagles are also looking for a new OC:

#Eagles informed OC Brian Johnson that he won't be back in 2024, as @RealDGunn said. For the second straight offseason, Philadelphia is looking for a new OC and DC -- this time for entirely different reasons. pic.twitter.com/H5qjhkyVt3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 23, 2024

Bobby Slowik gets his first in-person interview with Washington tonight:

#Texans OC Bobby Slowik, who impressed this season thanks to his work with potential rookie of the year CJ Stroud, has an in-person interview with the #Commanders tonight, source said. He has a second interview with the #Falcons later this week, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2024

The Titans are hiring Bengals OC Brian Callahan for HC:

Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/HLbhYZUFPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2024

Ron Rivera interviewing for Philadelphia Eagles DC:

Former #Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is interviewing with the #Eagles for their defensive coordinator position, per sources.



The last time Rivera was a DC, his 2010 Chargers led the league in total defense. pic.twitter.com/oZCDKb6nTc — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024

Raheem Morris has a second, in-person interview scheduled:

The Commanders will hold a second, in-person interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris this week, per source. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 22, 2024

Dan Quinn gets a second interview with Washington:

The #Commanders also plan to bring in Dan Quinn for a second interview, per source, and he's already slated to speak again with the #Seahawks. https://t.co/uBTluYx702 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley could be Ben Johnson’s choice for OC if he’s hired as head coach:

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley could follow OC Ben Johnson wherever he gets hired as HC and be his offensive coordinator. https://t.co/aOlLDhA321 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 22, 2024

Washington has to wait until next week for 2nd interviews with coaches still in the playoffs: