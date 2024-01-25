 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Head Coach Tracker: Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has second, in-person meeting scheduled

Tracking Washington’s Head Coach/Front Office search

By Scott Jennings Updated
Dallas Cowboys v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday January 9th, and now the focus on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and he is now in control of the process to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search that began in early January, and they have been linked to 9 candidates. There are currently 3 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. Teams can now conduct in-person interviews with coaches, and Washington has been developed a comprehensive list of candidates. They had online interviews with Ravens Associate HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald before Peters was hired.

The Washington Commanders also interviewed their OC, Eric Bieniemy, along with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and Texans OC Bobby Slowik last week. Teams can conduct in-person interviews this week for coaches no longer in the playoffs. Washington will have to wait until after Sunday’s Conference Championship games to get second interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, and Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver. Washington is planning to meet with Johnson and Glenn Monday.

Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik had his first in-person interview with the Washington Commanders this week. Dallas Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will reportedly be the first candidate to get a third interview with the team. He had a virtual interview, and an in-person interview, and now gets a second interview with the head coaching search committee.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh - Hired as Chargers HC

Lions OC Ben Johnson - Virtual interview (1/19)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn - Virtual interview (1/20)

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview (1/18)

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11)

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald - Virtual interview

Texans OC Bobby Slowik - Virtual interview scheduled (1/21), In-person interview (1/23)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview (1/18); second, in-person interview scheduled

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy- Interviewed last week

NFL Head Coach openings

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

NFL Head Coach hirings

Atlanta Falcons - Hiring Rams DC Raheem Morris

Carolina Panthers - Hiring Buccaneers OC Dave Canales

Las Vegas Raiders - Hired interim HC Antonio Pierce

Los Angeles Chargers - Hired Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

New England Patriots - Promoted LBs coach Jerod Mayo

Tennessee Titans - Hiring Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

TheAtlanta Falcons are hiring Rams DC Raheeb

Dan Quinn has another interview scheduled:

The Panthers are hiring Buccaneers OC Dave Canales as their next head coach:

The Chargers are hiring Jim Harbaugh:

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver interviewing with Washington next week; DC Mike Macdonald also expected to interview:

The Commanders brass is going to Detroit to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn after their NFC Conference Championship game against the 49ers:

The Eagles are also looking for a new OC:

Bobby Slowik gets his first in-person interview with Washington tonight:

The Titans are hiring Bengals OC Brian Callahan for HC:

Ron Rivera interviewing for Philadelphia Eagles DC:

Raheem Morris has a second, in-person interview scheduled:

Dan Quinn gets a second interview with Washington:

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley could be Ben Johnson’s choice for OC if he’s hired as head coach:

Washington has to wait until next week for 2nd interviews with coaches still in the playoffs:

