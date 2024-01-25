All aTwitter: 25 January 2024 - Jim Harbaugh headlines the coaching news today

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
Well deserved— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 24, 2024
Congrats to @charleslenojr72 on being named a finalist for the @NFLPA Alan Page Community Award! pic.twitter.com/XJtiydprpy
Commanders LT Charles Leno Jr., is one of five finalists for the 2024 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. The winner, which will be announced at the NFLPA's Super Bowl press conference in Las Vegas on Feb. 7, will get a $100K donation to his charity/foundation of choice.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 24, 2024
Come hang with @JahanDotson tomorrow! @Verizon | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/AoWOjnlrzM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 24, 2024
The Washington Commanders are hiring a new Chief Engineer for FedEx Field.https://t.co/em9W0dr9Eg— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 24, 2024
Boomer says Ben Johnson will be the next head coach of the Commanders @WFANmornings @GioWFAN pic.twitter.com/v5TqiWSuTb— WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) January 24, 2024
Was reading on Ben Johnson and this stood out to me.— Manny Benton (@manny_benton) January 24, 2024
From here: https://t.co/DDbXSCwahH pic.twitter.com/0t51ws6lEg
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Lions OC Ben Johnson— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 24, 2024
“HE’S BRILLIANT” pic.twitter.com/vqMwpiKZO7
Jared Goff on what’s been unique about working with OC Ben Johnson: “I think how much input he allows me to have, and whether he takes it or he doesn’t, he allows me to say it and uses some of it. It’s fun for me, it really is. It allows me to really be a part of the plan in some…— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 25, 2024
Ben Johnson isn’t even listed. https://t.co/MbF4vnFyns— Marshall (@MarshW_7) January 25, 2024
Breaking: Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan to accept the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024
The Chargers get their man while the national champions now have a head-coach opening. pic.twitter.com/e937qd03hP
January 24, 2024
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Chargers land Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/Sxc2ZoOfgB— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 24, 2024
Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL. The Chargers have found their new head coach. (via @NFLTotalAccess) pic.twitter.com/RWEGYi9Ex7— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 25, 2024
The #Chargers will bring #Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz in for a second, in-person GM interview tomorrow, sources say. They had #Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown in today.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024
The new GM will work with Jim Harbaugh.
The Ravens are scheduled to play the Chargers next season in Los Angeles. John Harbaugh vs. Jim Harbaugh again in the NFL.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 25, 2024
After nine seasons back in the college ranks, Jim Harbaugh agreed to a five-year deal to coach Justin Herbert with the #Chargers. Harbaugh's .695 NFL win percentage tops all coaches who began their career after the 1970 merger https://t.co/X7PSxNEZd6— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 25, 2024
Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan for the NFL with the NCAA still conducting its investigation into the allegations of improper scouting and sign-stealing. It remains to be seen what, if anything, the NCAA will do and if any of it would be tied to Harbaugh.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 25, 2024
In November, sources said the NFL would consider honoring any NCAA-imposed suspension of Jim Harbaugh in the scouting and sign-stealing case, at least in part, based on integrity-of-the-game issues but that would not be definite.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 25, 2024
Four NFL teams have now chosen their new head coaches: the Patriots with Jerod Mayo, the Raiders with Antonio Pierce, the Titans with Brian Callahan and the Chargers with Jim Harbaugh. The Panthers, Falcons, Commanders and Seahawks are still searching.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 25, 2024
Jim Harbaugh's past three months:— Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 24, 2024
• Investigated by NCAA
• Suspended for three games
• Won the National Championship
• Secured $3 million+ in incentives
• Interviewed with multiple NFL teams
• Accepted the Chargers head coaching job pic.twitter.com/EpHWg7J7yZ
Four HC openings remain: Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Seahawks.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 25, 2024
All 4 have reportedly interviewed Ben Johnson, Raheem Morris, Bobby Slowik virtually at least.
3 spoke w/ Dan Quinn (no ATL), Mike Macdonald (no SEA)
Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver on list for Commanders, Falcons
Breaking: The #Packers are moving on from DC Joe Barry, per @TomPelissero. Matt LaFleur will be looking for a new DC. pic.twitter.com/E8CRTDIzIx— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2024
The Dolphins and Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways, sources tell me and @JFowlerESPN. Fangio now will be the top target for the Philadelphia Eagles to hire as their defensive coordinator, and a deal is expected. Miami is allowing Fangio to leave to be closer to his… pic.twitter.com/HjyMAC2S0p— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2024
Former #MichiganState DB Renaldo Hill is a prime candidate to join Vic Fangio’s Eagles staff once Fangio is officially named the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia.— Justin Thind (@JustinThind) January 25, 2024
The 10-year NFL vet is currently the pass game coordinator for the Dolphins. Was the Chargers DC in ‘21 & ‘22. pic.twitter.com/9eA7toxKj1
Nick Sirianni and Howie Roseman are 30 minutes late to the end of season press conference.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 24, 2024
#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked what his role will be on the Eagles coaching staff:— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 24, 2024
"The head coach... of the football team."
pic.twitter.com/ntLdFaXVJa
New #Raiders HC Antonio Pierce started his press conference in a way only he could.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2024
"RAAAAIIIDDDERRRRS" pic.twitter.com/e9OlQ1qjGS
Has Bill Belichick talked his way out of a head coaching job? If so, it's possible that he will be in the TV booth this fall and will retire altogether.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 25, 2024
Kyle Shanahan said he feels better about Deebo Samuel’s chances to play after saying that Deebo’s shoulder is feeling better. More on the #49ers star receiver pic.twitter.com/bngOVOE9Bd— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) January 25, 2024
"All around the league right now, there are young and sharp offensive minds interviewing for head coaching jobs. @Ravens DC Mike Macdonald has silenced them all. I can't wait for the MacDonald vs. Andy Reid chess match on Sunday."— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 24, 2024
- @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/AXkNdBmyHq
We all watched #Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. ball out this season but is there really a chance he could go undrafted?@BruceFeldmanCFB explained what concerns could pop up before the #NFLDraft: pic.twitter.com/Eu6p0elii5— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 24, 2024
Studying JJ McCarthy this morning. He’s got a really good pocket feel & poise. pic.twitter.com/axl2EU8p4J— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 24, 2024
Some of my favorite Jayden Daniels throws all in one game pic.twitter.com/tUO1bPSlzE— ْ (@Tae4MVP) January 19, 2024
Perfect examples of why I said he has the Josh Allen fuck it vibes. Dude's a psychopath in the best and worst way possible https://t.co/G45Tl10jho— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) January 24, 2024
3 games in now, still not a huge fan personally. Got this Duke game as the next one on my watchlist though. Might help change my opinion— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 24, 2024
Welp looks like I’ll have to block you if you don’t change your mind— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) January 24, 2024
.@John_keim mentioning that Kirk Cousins may fit Ben Johnson’s offense more than any quarterback available (rookie or otherwise):— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) January 24, 2024
A reunion with @KirkCousins8 and trade down from #2?— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 24, 2024
Here are the odds the Washington Commanders sign Captain Kirk in free agency via @bookies pic.twitter.com/18Iapoiu2j
This is interesting: on Jan 31, the House will hold a hearing on sports media and streaming rights. pic.twitter.com/cbgPaFUW1J— Amanda Christovich (@achristovichh) January 25, 2024
Just fyi Commanders fans, we are NOT calling Ben Johnson "Coach BJ" ☠️— Billy Tinkle (@BillyTinkleNuts) January 24, 2024
HOLY SHIT @aqshipley— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2024
15 $500 WINNERS
Repost this video
Reply saying something nice to somebody
Put the easiest way to pay you in the post as well#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Er6uSGkwuT
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...