What’s happening to offensive coordinators in the NFL?

While scrolling through X (formerly Twitter) yesterday, I saw a tweet that absolutely blew my mind:

With the Titans hiring Bengals OC Brian Callahan as their HC, EVERY SINGLE TEAM in the NFL will have replaced their offensive coordinator since the 2022 offseason pic.twitter.com/eFtBvoNLBQ — Fanatics Sportsbook | PB (@fanaticsbook_pb) January 23, 2024

Could that possibly be true? That over the last two years every team in the NFL has churned its offensive coordinator at least once? We know it’s happened (or will happen imminently) twice in DC, but in every other city across the league as well?

I decided to take a closer look at each franchise, and see where their cast off (or promoted) OCs ended up. That listing is below:

AFC

Buffalo Bills

2022 - Ken Dorsey - fired in November 2023, after the team went 5-5.

2023 - Joe Brady - interim OC

Miami Dolphins

2022 - Frank Smith - Currently the OC, though taking interviews for promotional positions.

New England Patriots

2022 - Bill Belichick/Matt Patricia - Patricia was fired after the 2022 season.

2023 - Bill O’Brien - Left in early 2024 to become the OC for Ohio State.

New York Jets

2021-2022 - Mike LaFleur - In early 2023 LaFleur left the Jets and became the Rams OC.

2023 - Nathaniel Hackett

Houston Texans

2022 - Pep Hamilton - Hamilton was let go at the end of the 2022 season, the least successful OC in Texans’ history.

2023 - Bobby Slowik - Slowik is one of the hottest potential head coaching candidates this cycle.

Indianapolis Colts

2021-2022 - Marcus Brady - Fired by the Colts in late 2022, he was hired by former Colts’ OC, Nick Sirianni in early 2023 to be the Eagles’ senior offensive assistant.

2023 - Jim Bob Cooter

Jacksonville Jaguars

2022 - Press Taylor - Taylor remains the Jaguars OC.

Tennessee Titans

2021-2022 - Todd Downing - Downing was fired in early 2023 and hired by the Jets as their passing game coordinator.

2023 - Tim Kelly

Baltimore Ravens

2019-2022 - Greg Roman - In early 2023, Roman stepped down and was replaced as Baltimore’s OC.

2023 - Todd Monken

Cincinnati Bengals

2019-2023 - Brian Callahan - In early 2024, Callahan was hired as the Titans head coach.

2024 - Vacant

Cleveland Browns

2020-2023 - Alex Van Pelt - Van Pelt was fired by the Browns in early 2024. He has interviewed for other OC positions since (Raiders).

2024 - Vacant

Pittsburgh Steelers

2021-2023 - Matt Canada - Canada was fired in November 2023.

2023 - Eddie Faulkner - interim OC

Denver Broncos

2022 - Justin Outten - Outten was fired by the Broncos after the 2022 season and hired by the Titans as their running game coach.

2023 - Joe Lombardi

Kansas City Chiefs

2018-2022 - Eric Bieniemy - Bieniemy was hired into a lateral position with Washington prior to the 2023 season.

2023 - Matt Nagy

Los Angeles Chargers

2021-2022 - Joe Lombardi - Lombardi was fired in early 2023 and subsequently hired by the Broncos as their OC.

2023 - Kellen Moore

Las Vegas Raiders

2022 - Mick Lombardi - Lombardi was fired in November 2023 alongside Josh McDaniels.

2024 - Vacant

NFC

Dallas Cowboys

2019-2022 - Kellen Moore - Moore agreed to part ways with the Cowboys in early 2023 and was hired as the Chargers OC subsequently.

2023 - Brian Schottenheimer

New York Giants

2022 - Mike Kafka - Kafka is currently the Giants’ OC, but is taking interviews for head coaching positions (Seahawks).

Philadelphia Eagles

2021-2022 - Shane Steichen - Before the 2023 season, Steichen became the head coach of the Colts.

2023 - Brian Johnson - Johnson was fired by the Eagles in early 2024.

2024 - Vacant

Washington Commanders

2020-2022 - Scott Turner - Turner was fired before the 2023 season.

2023 - Eric Bieniemy - Bieniemy is likely to be fired this offseason, once the new head coach is brought on board.

Atlanta Falcons

2021 - Dave Ragone - Ragone actually appears to be an exception to the tweet above. The Falcons are looking for a new head coach after firing Arthur Smith, who hired Ragone in 2021.

Carolina Panthers

2022 - Ben McAdoo - McAdoo was fired by the Panthers in early 2023.

2023 - Thomas Brown

New Orleans Saints

2009 - Pete Carmichael Jr. - Carmichael was fired after 15 years serving as the Saints’ OC in early 2024.

2024 - Vacant

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2019-2022 - Byron Leftwich - Leftwich was fired in early 2023.

2023 - Dave Canales - Canales is currently being considered for a promotion to head coach (Panthers).

Chicago Bears

2022 - Luke Getsy - Getsy was fired in early 2024.

2024 - Shane Waldron

Detroit Lions

2022 - Ben Johnson - Johnson is considered one of the top head coaching candidates this cycle, and appears to be the odds on favorite to end up in Washington.

Green Bay Packers

2022 - Adam Stenavich

Minnesota Vikings

2022 - Wes Phillips

Arizona Cardinals

2022 - Did not exist. Filled by HC Kliff Kingsbury.

2023 - Drew Petzing

Los Angeles Rams

2022 - Liam Coen - Coen left the Rams in early 2023 to become the OC for the University of Kentucky.

2023 - Mike LaFleur

San Francisco 49ers

2022 - Since 2022, the 49ers offensive coordinating responsibilities have been handled by head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Seattle Seahawks

2021 - Shane Waldron - In early 2024, Waldron took a lateral position with the Chicago Bears.

2024 - Vacant

Conclusion:

So, it looks like the tweet above was basically accurate - with the exception of the Falcons’ Ragone, who may certainly be replaced once they hire their new head coach. The amount of churn in the NFL offensive coordinator ranks is brutal and swift, with a couple of the top candidates being considered for promotion after a modest year or two of success (Johnson, Slowik, and Canales). Conversely, OCs whose teams struggle - even those whose teams struggle in the playoffs (like Moore and Lombardi) - have tended to be moved along fairly quickly.