Glover Quin profiles Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

Glover Quin, former Detroit Lions safety and the host of the Bleav in Lions Podcast was a guest on Trap or Dive this week to profile Lions OC Ben Johnson's coaching style.

In this Trap or Dive episode with Quin, we discuss:

How Detroit grew to relevance

How Ben Johnson utilizes Detroit’s weapons

Talent vs. Scheme; why Johnson is more scheme-dependent

Why leadership is most important at HC and scheme at OC

Raheem Morris versus Ben Johnson

What a HC needs to embody to have a chance at success in Washington

