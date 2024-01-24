Glover Quin profiles Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

Glover Quin, former Detroit Lions safety and the host of the Bleav in Lions Podcast was a guest on Trap or Dive this week to profile Lions OC Ben Johnson's coaching style.
In this Trap or Dive episode with Quin, we discuss:
- How Detroit grew to relevance
- How Ben Johnson utilizes Detroit’s weapons
- Talent vs. Scheme; why Johnson is more scheme-dependent
- Why leadership is most important at HC and scheme at OC
- Raheem Morris versus Ben Johnson
- What a HC needs to embody to have a chance at success in Washington
