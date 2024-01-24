 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Glover Quin profiles Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

Former Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin Jr profiles head coach candidate and Lions OC Ben Johnson

By Jamual Forrest
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Glover Quin, former Detroit Lions safety and the host of the Bleav in Lions Podcast was a guest on Trap or Dive this week to profile Lions OC Ben Johnson's coaching style.

In this Trap or Dive episode with Quin, we discuss:

  • How Detroit grew to relevance
  • How Ben Johnson utilizes Detroit’s weapons
  • Talent vs. Scheme; why Johnson is more scheme-dependent
  • Why leadership is most important at HC and scheme at OC
  • Raheem Morris versus Ben Johnson
  • What a HC needs to embody to have a chance at success in Washington

Podcast Version:

YouTube version:

