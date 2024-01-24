All aTwitter: 24 January 2024 - Commanders brass will travel to Detroit next week to interview Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Commanders are expected to travel to Detroit next week to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 23, 2024
The Commanders also have an in-person interview with Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line Anthony Weaver next Monday (29th), per source.
The latest odds from @betonline_ag still have Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson as the favorite to be the Washington Commanders next head coach.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/gozZ9jMqWR— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 23, 2024
I've expected the Commanders to hire Ben Johnson all along. Sticking with that.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 23, 2024
All signs point to Harbaugh/Chargers and Belichick/ Falcons coming to fruition. Those pairings would make Johnson to Commanders feel more inevitable. Hard to see him choosing CAR or SEA over WSH.
the best mic'd up moments of the season @VHCHealth | #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 23, 2024
"There's also a possibility that most of the scouting department remains intact for at least the draft process." https://t.co/er8gSktdou— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 23, 2024
Nicki spent two weeks in Detroit looking into Ben Johnson?— ec (@dmv_ce) January 23, 2024
Yeah he’s the guy lol https://t.co/oY87uuRD4P
Man I hope Washington interviews Coach Harris! He should be a DC in this league no question!— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) January 23, 2024
— NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) January 23, 2024
1. #Commanders - $73.6M
2. #Texans - $70.0M
3. #Titans - $69.8M
4. #Patriots - $66.1M
5. #Colts - $62.8M
6. #Bengals - $59.4M
7. #Lions - $58.6M
8. #Buccaneers - $47.1M
9. #Bears - $46.8M
10. #Cardinals - $42.2M
(Per OverTheCap) pic.twitter.com/jliJkUco3l
#Commanders WR Curtis Samuel's projected market value, per Spotrac:— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) January 23, 2024
- $11.53 million per season
- 3-year, $34.61 million deal
- No. 24 among WRs pic.twitter.com/qe8IA9lNUh
#Commanders safety Kamren Curl's projected market value, per Spotrac:— Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) January 22, 2024
- $15.38 million per season
- 4-year, $61.55 million deal
- No. 6 among strong safeties pic.twitter.com/LFn9tR3iAb
Brian Johnson will not be returning as the Eagles' offensive coordinator. https://t.co/Qc9w9sOq0F— PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) January 23, 2024
I’m told Frank Reich hasn’t received a call from #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni about the team’s offensive coordinator position. Obviously, it’s still early in the process. Reich was Philly’s OC for their Super Bowl run and Sirianni considers him a mentor.— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 23, 2024
@AlbertBreer— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 24, 2024
What is holding up Bill Belichick being hired by the Falcons? And if it does happen, who might be his new QB of the future?#NFL #DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/6mBWgMoPqn
From HQ Spotlight this afternoon@JosinaAnderson joining the show today to discuss the Jim Harbaugh situation in LA - will he make his return to the NFL with the Chargers? pic.twitter.com/6VOKC2onJQ— Hailey Sutton (@_HaileySutton) January 23, 2024
: Former #Falcons HC Arthur Smith has serious interest from more than 7 teams about being their offensive coordinator, per @DMRussini pic.twitter.com/eRvX5c4e74— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 23, 2024
In honor of every NFL team having changed their OC since the 2022 offseason...— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 24, 2024
We look back at some notable OCs in 2021 https://t.co/XEBKhr8hLJ pic.twitter.com/MxhqQM0MVF
Lamar Jackson was 211 coming out of the draft. Jayden Daniels is 210. Weight isn’t a problem.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qtQ8tfYfCj— Wam ✞ (@AllProWam) January 23, 2024
This is just further proof how vital it is that announcers continue to educate the viewers on the current approach to NFL football.— Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 23, 2024
It isn’t announcers being “lazy”. It’s the way the game is being played and is here to stay. The game evolves. Not sure why people push back? https://t.co/X174e5wA6W
Don't do that @gregolsen88 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/xF1aPVYp8F— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 23, 2024
This number is astounding. This is 4.5 times the number of people who watched the NBA Finals. It’s 5 times the people who watched the WS. is king. https://t.co/sRnJbgfypq— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 23, 2024
NFL meeting divisional round pic.twitter.com/dHXqwErpQ4— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 23, 2024
The Simpsons intro, real people version pic.twitter.com/vxhYMh6Nrm— Time Capsule Tales (@timecaptales) January 21, 2024
