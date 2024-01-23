Washington Commanders Coaching Tracker: Texans OC Bobby Slowik has an in-person interview tonight

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, and now they put their focus on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and now he gets the opportunity to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search, and they have been linked to 9 candidates. There are currently 5 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. Teams can conduct virtual meetings with coaches, and Washington has been adding more names to that list this week. They had interviews with Ravens Associate HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald before Peters was hired.

The Washington Commanders interviewed their OC, Eric Bieniemy, along with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Lions OC Ben Johnson, and Texans OC Bobby Slowik last week. Teams can conduct in-person interviews starting today for coaches no longer in the playoffs. Washington will have to wait until after Sunday’s Conference Championship games to get second interviews with Lions OC Ben Johnson, Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Ravens DC Mike Macdonald, and Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver.

Houston Texans OC Bobby Slowik is the latest head coaching candidate to get an in-person interview with Washington. His team was eliminated from the playoffs by the Baltimore Ravens who have been the best team in the NFL this season. Another HC candidate, Ravens OC Mike Macdonald, shut down Slowik’s offense, and didn’t allow them to score a touchdown in two meetings this season.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh - No news since initial report of interest

Lions OC Ben Johnson - Virtual interview (1/19)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn - Virtual interview (1/20)

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview (1/18)

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11)

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald - Virtual interview

Texans OC Bobby Slowik - Virtual interview scheduled (1/21), In-person interview (1/23)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview (1/18), second interview scheduled

Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy- Interviewed last week

NFL Head Coach openings

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Washington Commanders

NFL Head Coach hirings

Las Vegas Raiders - Hired interim HC Antonio Pierce

New England Patriots - Promoted LBs coach Jerod Mayo

Tennessee Titans - Hiring Bengals OC Brian Callahan

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

The Eagles are also looking for a new OC:

#Eagles informed OC Brian Johnson that he won't be back in 2024, as @RealDGunn said. For the second straight offseason, Philadelphia is looking for a new OC and DC -- this time for entirely different reasons. pic.twitter.com/H5qjhkyVt3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 23, 2024

Bobby Slowik gets his first in-person interview with Washington tonight:

#Texans OC Bobby Slowik, who impressed this season thanks to his work with potential rookie of the year CJ Stroud, has an in-person interview with the #Commanders tonight, source said. He has a second interview with the #Falcons later this week, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2024

The Titans are hiring Bengals OC Brian Callahan for HC:

Titans are working to finalize a deal to hire Bengals’ offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their next head coach, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/HLbhYZUFPj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2024

Ron Rivera interviewing for Philadelphia Eagles DC:

Former #Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is interviewing with the #Eagles for their defensive coordinator position, per sources.



The last time Rivera was a DC, his 2010 Chargers led the league in total defense. pic.twitter.com/oZCDKb6nTc — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 22, 2024

Raheem Morris has a second, in-person interview scheduled:

The Commanders will hold a second, in-person interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris this week, per source. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 22, 2024

Dan Quinn gets a second interview with Washington:

The #Commanders also plan to bring in Dan Quinn for a second interview, per source, and he's already slated to speak again with the #Seahawks. https://t.co/uBTluYx702 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley could be Ben Johnson’s choice for OC if he’s hired as head coach:

Lions OL coach Hank Fraley could follow OC Ben Johnson wherever he gets hired as HC and be his offensive coordinator. https://t.co/aOlLDhA321 — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 22, 2024

Washington has to wait until next week for 2nd interviews with coaches still in the playoffs: