All aTwitter: 23 January 2024 - Mel Kiper has the Commanders taking Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye at No. 2

The Commanders will hold a second, in-person interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris this week, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 22, 2024
Quinn will be among a handful of other interviews this week. Waiting to hear on others. Among others who have to wait: Detroit’s Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn; Baltimore’s , Mike Macdonald and Anthony Weaver. They’re kind of busy this week. https://t.co/bg1602Sql1— John Keim (@john_keim) January 22, 2024
Good stuff from @john_keim on Commanders HC search - "It's hard for me to say who the frontrunner is. Compared to GM search, Adam Peters was always the frontrunner. With the coaching search I think it's viewed as a more equal situation...Clearly Ben Johnson would be high on that…— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 22, 2024
The Commanders can begin in-person interviews today with head coaching candidates.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 22, 2024
However...
Because Lions OC Ben Johnson, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Ravens DC Mike Macdonald are still in the post-season, those meetings must wait until 1/29.
More from @matt_valdez on Ravens DC Mike McDonald: "He's shut down Bobby Slowik twice. He manhandled Ben Johnson. Shut down Mike McDaniel...What he's doing is almost genius...The Ravens didnt allow the Texans into the red zone the entire game"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 22, 2024
Ben Johnson vs Mike MacDonald— Rant (living rent free) Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) January 22, 2024
Possible Super Bowl match up for two leading candidates for the HC job of the Commanders
Is this real life?
Why are there reservations about Eric Bieniemy? Just look at the @Commanders offensive numbers the last two seasons:— The Junkies (@JunksRadio) January 22, 2024
2022: 330 yards/game (20th) and 18.9 points/game (24th)
2023 with Coach EB: 312.8 yards/game (24th) and 19.4 points/game (25th) pic.twitter.com/AGE5Z7ERvG
some of @TheTerry_25's scariest plays of the year pic.twitter.com/kzea7WgjXK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 22, 2024
We've got @jonallen93_ in the house tonight. #HTTC | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/Vl1X00fHLZ— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 21, 2024
Talked w new @NFLPA boss Lloyd Howell - says he has met with Commanders owner Josh Harris and is impressed. Also says the NFL gambling policy for players "needs to be more realistic" and that "players are unanimous in wanting grass over turf."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 22, 2024
Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is scheduling second in-person head-coaching interviews with the Falcons, Panthers, Commanders and Seahawks, per sources.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2024
Chris Harris is still out there. I'd like to see him interviewed for the DC position.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 22, 2024
Niners WR Deebo Samuel's (shoulder) availability remains uncertain for NFC Championship Game, per Kyle Shanahanhttps://t.co/sDJY3q2pug pic.twitter.com/S0KRICS2O2— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 22, 2024
HORRIBLE PENALTY— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 22, 2024
Ball was NOT in the air when the contact happened.
Bills got ripped off. pic.twitter.com/ZsBDybytMM
The irony of the 2017 draft. pic.twitter.com/CeXSXQe4Ws— ᖇIGGO 70 ᑕᕼIᑭ ™ (@karl_diesel) January 22, 2024
The AFC Championship will be the first ever playoff matchup between former MVP quarterbacks both under age 30.— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
(via @NFLResearch)
#Bills Von Miller was paid $14.9M this season and finished with 0 sacks and 5 tackles in 14 games played…— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2024
That's $2.98M a tackle pic.twitter.com/vXddgaVA3m
Lions clearly had a plan to attack the middle of the field vs the Bucs. Can get there a few different ways. Choice routes, basics with bait underneath, digs etc. Ben Johnson dialed it all up and the Bucs couldn't stop it pic.twitter.com/zaPVIPsZ1g— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 22, 2024
When #Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk fired Mike Vrabel, she said "she believes the teams best positioned for sustained success will be those who empower an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions."— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2024
Her new braintrust: GM Ran Carthon and HC Brian Callahan. https://t.co/mtyKfl5cQc
Titans didn’t even attempt to trade Vrabel because they felt no moments could be wasted in pursuing … Brian Callahan.— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) January 23, 2024
Brian Callahan being told he actually got the job https://t.co/CGE0pdpdlM pic.twitter.com/5BNbduqeVd— Lies of Q (@HQ_4) January 23, 2024
Watching this offseason from the high perch of our current vantage point gives a whole larger perspective on why teams languish. Jerod Mayo? Brian Callahan? Morgan as GM in Carolina? WTF?— Bobby Gould (@Smith4Gm) January 23, 2024
I’m surprised Brian Callahan wasn’t interviewed by the Commanders. He’s worked with several great QBs. Current OC of an awesome offense. Seems like play-calling experience is important in WSH’s search.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 23, 2024
I would’ve had Callahan, Frank Smith and Dave Canales on my list with…
#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni, along with GM Howie Roseman, will have their end-of-season press conference on Wednesday.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024
A strong indication Sirianni will be back next year. pic.twitter.com/t3FBu8zYZJ
TRENDING: The Eagles have reached out to a trio of veteran coaches for their Defensive Coordinator position.— Edge Of Philly Sports (@EOPsports) January 22, 2024
• Wink Martindale
• Mike Caldwell
• Ron Rivera#Eagles | #FlyEaglesFly | #PhiladelphiaEagles | #EaglesNation | #GoBirds | #DefensiveCoordinator pic.twitter.com/5oK3Q2j4B4
If the Eagles hire Frank Reich and Ron Rivera, I'd be satisfied. Both are long-established coaches with track records of success and barring something unforeseen, neither will be poached for a head coaching job.— Iggles Nest (@IgglesNest) January 23, 2024
Do eagle fans know??— (@MandersBetter) January 22, 2024
Unless I’m delusional… but when did Rivera value Linebackers . pic.twitter.com/LHLzY2DWWS
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Panthers hired Dan Morgan as their new GM and president of football operations. pic.twitter.com/wZkmHf3qR8— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2024
Not surprised to see that the Panthers hired a former Carolina player and organizational-lifer type as their new GM.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 22, 2024
I can't imagine many qualified people are scratching/ clawing to take that job. Hard to imagine people being excited to join David Tepper & answer to him.
The #Panthers are set to meet for a second time with Dave Canales and Raheem Morris:https://t.co/NmjuPDsn31— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 22, 2024
The Los Angeles Chargers have announced they’ve completed an interview with Dawn Aponte for their general manager position. Aponte has worked for the league office since 2017 but has previous front-office experience. This… https://t.co/LbQCsLTMzo #BreakingNews #Breaking #NFL pic.twitter.com/apyFGN9hew— Brett Murphy (@bmurphypointman) January 22, 2024
Matt LaFleur noncommittal about Joe Barry’s future. https://t.co/83iq5OGUbB— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 22, 2024
Fifteen days after the NFL regular season ended, there have been a total of four combined head coach and GM hires. Three of those were internal promotions.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024
Still six head coaching vacancies and three GM vacancies to go ...
Mike Macdonald and Anthony Weaver of the #Ravens are on the radar of the #Falcons for their HC position:https://t.co/N9iYDxijQj— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 22, 2024
Jayden Daniels ran for 1,100 yards last season— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 22, 2024
He's a tremendous athlete
But sometimes a good 8-yard gain, could have been a GREAT 25-yard gain
Full video https://t.co/PRK3X6y0jb pic.twitter.com/FCfdiljt7m
especially when Jayden Daniels shows he's willing to work over the middle of the field on other occasions— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 22, 2024
we are fair and balanced pic.twitter.com/fbuClU7nO0
Mel Kiper has the Commanders taking Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye at No. 2. Lots of pre draft process ahead, but interesting. pic.twitter.com/kROUYNjOHz— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 22, 2024
The @seniorbowl has a great track record of wide receivers. Puka Nacua, Tank Dell, Jayden Reed and Rashee Rice were among the guys there last year.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024
Who should we be watching this year? @JimNagy_SB fills you in....
Full interview: https://t.co/mScHco1OoM https://t.co/ss40rkV70Z pic.twitter.com/rxcRqhIt1n
The Commanders had meetings with the following players at the Hula Bowl:— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 22, 2024
A.J. Woods, CB, Pittsburgh
John Rhys Plumlee, QB, Central Florida
Taylor Upshaw, DE/Edge, Arizona
Jackson Mitchell, LB, Connecticut
Doug Nester, OG/OT, West Virginia
Mecole Hardman's fumble through the end zone puts the focus on a rule the NFL already had said it would reevaluate this offseason.... https://t.co/TmKOZkQ0wZ— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 22, 2024
From our story.... “It doesn’t come up every year [in rule-change deliberations]," one source said Monday of the NFL's fumble-through-the-end-zone rule. “But when it does, what you hear is, ‘You’ve got to protect the ball.’ ”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 22, 2024
Here is the thing with the "cap is fake" stuff. Short term nobody is impacted by the salary cap. Its easy to manipulate and everyone can get under the cap. The problem is the long term for a team. When you keep pushing and pushing you eventually get to one of two paths— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 22, 2024
You either have to completely tear things down and rebuild around some new young pieces. This would be like the Packers, Bears, etc... type situations right now or— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 22, 2024
you get really old, are forced to keep the same players and often lose free agents you want to keep and wind up trying to find cheaper players in free agency to fill those spots. This is the Saints right now, what the Falcons were at the end with Ryan and Jones, etc..— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 22, 2024
Eventually this likely leads to a teardown as well (Atlanta went through it, so did Chicago) it just takes years to get there.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 22, 2024
The saving grace for a team in both scenarios if if they hit in the draft. Rams this year clearly hit big. The Saints back in 2017 hit big.
If I still worked at NFLN I would just set every highlight to Claire de Lune and call it a day pic.twitter.com/S2JgHRskfk— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 22, 2024
“Kicking should not be a part of the sport of football…”@RossTuckerNFL explains why kicking is a major flaw in his favorite sport@BayerAspirin pic.twitter.com/WOla67FUrZ— Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) January 22, 2024
