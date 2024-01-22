Former Washington Commanders HC/DC Ron Rivera interviewing for Philadelphia Eagles DC

The Washington Commanders fired head coach Ron Rivera on Black Monday after a 4-13 season. Rivera had already fired defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, and took over his playcalling duties in an attempt to save a lost season. Rivera’s final season as Washington’s head coach ended with an 8-game losing streak, and a pink slip after four years with the team. New managing partner Josh Harris made the call to give Ron Rivera and his staff the season, but they failed and Harris moved on. Washington is currently searching for their next head coach, after hiring Adam Peters as their new GM.

Ron Rivera said that he was open to taking a job as a defensive coordinator, and he wanted to keep coaching. His first reported interview is with the Philadelphia Eagles. Head coach Nick Sirianni also hade a terrible finish to his season, and there was a lot of speculation that his late season collapse after a 10-1 start would lead to his firing. Owner Jeffrey Lurie retained Sirianni, but his defensive coordinator who was demoted, Sean Desai, was fired, and his replacement, Matt Patricia, is not under contract. The Eagles coordinator replacements were not good this year, and now they’re looking to replace them.

Ron Rivera hasn’t been a defensive coordinator, before the end of this season, since 2010 with the San Diego Chargers. Every NFC East team will be looking for new DCs this year if Dallas’s DC Dan Quinn gets a head coaching job, Ron Rivera could potentially interview with all three teams in the division, who would love to pick his brain about the players that will be left after the new staff begins reshaping the roster.