All aTwitter: 22 January 2024 - Eric Bieniemy gets his interview for Commanders head coaching job

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy interviewed for the team's head-coaching vacancy last week, two sources confirmed (1st by @JosinaAnderson).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 21, 2024
The #Commanders interviewed assistant HC/OC Eric Bieniemy for their HC position this week, sources tell @BleacherReport.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 21, 2024
The meeting included owner Josh Harris, new GM Adam Peters and Bieniemy, who I’m told had an “excellent” and “highly detailed” approach. pic.twitter.com/jHE1UoZLJw
And we will need to wait at least another week for either Mr. Johnson or Mr. McDonald.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 21, 2024
Congrats to Baker Mayfield on a solid season and getting his career on track.
Johnson, Lions DC Aaron Glenn and Ravens DC Mike Macdonald — all head-coaching candidates for the Commanders — cannot have second interviews with Washington until next Monday (Jan. 29). https://t.co/IEWwrlgHK4— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 22, 2024
The longer Washington waits to announce a head coach, the more certain you can be who it is.— Joshua Allen, #HTTC (@OldBayAddict) January 21, 2024
Macdonald of course is a candidate for the Commanders HC job. Excellent game plans; adaptable. https://t.co/VQ91MGyMqP— John Keim (@john_keim) January 22, 2024
Update. Pelissero said today to watch for Johnson to bring with him current Lions OL coach Hank Fraley as his OC. https://t.co/NA9OBiK7KY— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) January 22, 2024
Lions OL coach Hank Fraley could follow OC Ben Johnson wherever he gets hired as HC and be his offensive coordinator. https://t.co/aOlLDhA321— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 22, 2024
#Eagles senior defensive assistant Matt Patricia is not under contract and plans to explore other opportunities, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024
Patricia took on play-calling last month under difficult circumstances, running someone else’s scheme with a depleted unit. He’ll be a…
The #Bears are working towards a deal to hire Shane Waldron as their new offensive coordinator, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2024
Waldron, 44, spent the past three seasons as Seattle’s OC. Now he’s expected to land in Chicago, which owns the No. 1 pick with a big question looming at QB. pic.twitter.com/otzxYRkDvZ
The #Bills attempted a fake punt with Damar Hamlin early in the 4th quarter while trailing by 3, and it failed.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024
A momentum swing.pic.twitter.com/Mo2wiMaXNc
Isaiah Pacheco has 12 carries for 88 yards on the night. That's over 7 yards a carry. Fair to ask why even get this cute. https://t.co/xzCY65eX2b— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024
absolutely no idea what Josh Allen was trying to do with their 2 plays after the 2 minute warning— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 22, 2024
you need 9 yards to gain a 1st down
you have 2 plays
he ignores underneath options on both throws
and chucks 25+ yards into the end zone 2x when you don't even want/need a TD pic.twitter.com/5lHLkMHbu6
Josh Allen completed all 16 of his passes thrown behind the line of scrimmage, tied for the most completions behind the LOS in a game in the NGS era.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 22, 2024
Allen completed just 10 of 21 passes beyond the LOS for 95 yards & a TD (2 completions past the sticks).#KCvsBUF | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/B1OKQUivJp
Wide right again: Bills' playoff hopes extinguished after Tyler Bass misses game-tying kickhttps://t.co/jb5x4WPHYL pic.twitter.com/NYa0Rg3KFp— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 22, 2024
#Bills last five years:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024
2023: Lost Divisional Round
2022: Lost Divisional Round
2021: Lost Divisional Round
2020: Lost Championship Round
2020: Lost Wild Card Round
Three of the five losses to Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/yYXVqStJL5
Devastating loss for the #Bills who were about as all in as a team could be. Will be about $49M over the salary cap next year and likely going to have to keep pushing salary with the same team again— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 22, 2024
The Bills are in a bad salary cap place now. That was their shot.— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) January 22, 2024
I'll always find it funny / weird how good players just lose there mind on the football field at times.— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) January 21, 2024
This is the element you can't predict or coach. I mean if your Greenlaw you just stay in the ground after the interception, but them is MF was hellbent on scoring a TD and… https://t.co/n1SYB95dZZ
Mahomes' first six seasons as a starter:— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024
2018: Reaches AFC Championship
2019: Reaches AFC Championship, wins SBLIV
2020: Reaches AFC Championship, advances to SBLV
2021: Reaches AFC Championship
2022: Reaches AFC Championship, wins SBLVII
2023: Reaches AFC Championship, ??? pic.twitter.com/K39TQfQGuc
The Commanders had meetings with the following players at the Hula Bowl:— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 21, 2024
Ja’Quan Sheppard, CB, Maryland
Blake Watson, RB, Memphis
Michael Furtney, OG, Wisconsin
Solomon Byrd, DE/Edge, Southern Cal
Marco Ortiz, LS, Nebraska
Omar Speights, LB, LSU
Patrick McMorris, FS, California
Right there with you, Jim! https://t.co/QoxCufQmEG pic.twitter.com/mVH0Yps2Pk— Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) January 21, 2024
CBS cutting to Taylor Swift only to have Jason Kelce shirtless in the background chugging a beer is glorious. pic.twitter.com/aSCWfTGfOm— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2024
The Feast Of Bacchus, by Phillips de Koninck, 1654, by @k__h__r pic.twitter.com/7elzpxZske— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) January 22, 2024
