NFL Conference Championship schedule is set

There were some great games over the NFL’s divisional playoff weekend and now we know the matchups for this weekend’s conference championship round. We are down to the final four teams, and they are the best team’s in the league.

The NFL’s conference championship round starts Sunday afternoon with the AFC’s final two teams. The Baltimore Ravens had the best record in the league this year, and look like the're on track to go ba k to the Super Bowl for the first time since Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the HarBowl, and that could be the matchup again this year. The Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl Champions and just won a tough game over the Buffalo Bills that went back and forth. This will be the Chiefs sixth-straight AFC Championship, and they're looking to win their third championship in the last five years.

The NFC Championship will feature the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Detroit Lions. The 49ers played a tough game against the Green Bay Packers, and it took everything to come back and win the game. They were the best team in the NFC, and will get another home game at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions didn’t have a home playoff win in over 30 years, before last week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. They got another win today over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Lions OC Ben Johnson is expected to get a head. Coaching job after his team is done in the playoffs, and the Washington Commanders are one of several teams interested in hiring him.

The two #1 seeds are both favorites at home for the conference championship games. San Francisco is favored by a touchdown over Detroit, while Baltimore is only a field goal favorite over Detroit.

AFC

(3) Kansas City Chiefs at (1) Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Baltimore -3, O/U 44 1/2

Conference Championship Round: Jan. 28

NFC

(3) Detroit Lions at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Franciso -7, O/U 51

