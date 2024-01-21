All aTwitter: 21 January 2024 - Lions DC Aaron Glenn interviewed with Commanders on Saturday; Mike Macdonald defense puts on a show vs Texans

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
January 21, 2024
Before their playoff game on Sunday, both #Lions coordinators will be busy:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2024
— OC Ben Johnson has interviews with the #Falcons, #Seahawks, and #Chargers for their HC jobs.
— DC Aaron Glenn has interviews with the #Commanders and #Chargers for their HC jobs.
Ben Johnson
Little thread on Ben Johnson vs the Rams last week. Starting with the diversity in the run game. Counter, power, wide zone, tackle trap, draw, G lead. Lions run it all and run it well. Very hard for a defense to key into exactly what scheme is coming pic.twitter.com/l3JL4rwx80— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 20, 2024
But Johnson isn't just all about run schemes. He makes sure to marry those run schemes with the passing game via play-action. First example here. Ran Counter on the opening play of the game. Backed it up later in the drive with a fake counter play-action into a dagger concept pic.twitter.com/StawxSMO8Y— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 20, 2024
This one is very Kyle Shanahan-esc. 1st play - Wide zone with a WR motioning/jet sweeping into a block to help secure TE's inside shoulder. 2nd play - fake the same run, QB pulls up and hits a now slant on the back side pic.twitter.com/5vjc98YH9K— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 20, 2024
Another example. 1st play, bring TE in motion across formation, have him kick out the edge on an inside run. 2nd play, show the same look and same motion, fake the run and run play-action dagger pic.twitter.com/VLC5bi3wsW— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 20, 2024
Everyone has talked about this play already but I couldn't not mention it. 3rd & long, tough situation to be in. Johnson runs a pylon sail (Jay Gruden used to call this Cruise), but key is the tempo. Line up quick, as soon as C touches ball, he snaps it. Defense unprepared pic.twitter.com/vYNTmoSf2l— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 20, 2024
Final one, another that has been covered a ton but it's such a good design. 4th & goal on the 1. 6th OL in, 3 TEs, 1 RB. Big heavy package. Show run look, shift into bunch set with 3 TEs. Rams play man, leaves 97 on LaPorta. Stealing pic.twitter.com/YKwlINXarx— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 20, 2024
I hope Ben Johnson doesn’t have a bad game. Some of y’all are going to fire him from a job he don’t even have yet.— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) January 21, 2024
Mike Macdonald
You know I’m in the Mike MacDonald corner. I just feel like he would come from a tough, hard-nose, professional organization that wins. He also has shut down the offenses of some of the great young minds who are potential coaching candidates. #NFL #httc— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) January 21, 2024
Hope these guys open their eyes— Rant (living rent free) Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) January 21, 2024
Dude would be a KILLER hire
Oh and if you think this is a 1 game sample for their defense i suggest you look up the other baller ass games they had https://t.co/u2H2z4XD2y
Future Commanders coach Mike Macdonald making us proud today. pic.twitter.com/uNA8uoO2KR— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) January 20, 2024
Every weekend has felt like a glorified tryout for Commanders coaching candidates. Mike Macdonald had a pretty good one today.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 21, 2024
The Mike Macdonald-coached Ravens defense today vs. Texans:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 21, 2024
* 3 points allowed
* 0 allowed after 1Q
* 213 total yards allowed
* 10 first downs allowed https://t.co/adAQejoQye
Raheem Morris
Here is Les Snead's 3-minute monologue on Raheem Morris' qualifications to be hired as a head coach during this cycle— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 19, 2024
"He will be able to hire an unbelievable staff... and I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of tampering charges. Because just about every player will text him… pic.twitter.com/2Ze8s6cuYz
Falcons job (with comments about Commanders/Ben Johnson)
Bill Belichick is getting a lot of attention with the Falcons' coaching search, but there are some other names worth monitoring here, Including a potential return that @wyche89 and I think makes a lot of sense.— Will McFadden (@willmcfadden) January 20, 2024
https://t.co/bkzofa1MYe
https://t.co/pqhTP7aCEX pic.twitter.com/DTlRP7YHJ4
Jordan Love with a BRUTAL interception pic.twitter.com/2t2bBG9cHI— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 21, 2024
32 TDs— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
4,159 passing yards
Led the Packers to the Divisional Round
What a showing from Jordan Love in his first year as the starter pic.twitter.com/Wvu9BWcFgf
Former Washington return man Steven Sims just broke a punt return for a TD. What a moment for a guy who’s constantly fighting to stay on an active roster. pic.twitter.com/K1wppvXlRy— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 20, 2024
CJ Stroud’s performance this year has almost single-handedly destroyed the credibility of the S2. https://t.co/58vxf9Tq72— Bobby Gould (@Smith4Gm) January 20, 2024
Jim Harbaugh says he’s “getting ready for next season” and there will be a “passing of the torch” pic.twitter.com/b0y1UJEHU3— Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 19, 2024
BREAKING: The Arena Group has given notice that it intends to lay off Sports Illustrated’s entire staff, according to an email obtained by FOS. pic.twitter.com/BIIrFyY6x9— Front Office Sports (@FOS) January 19, 2024
BREAKING: The Arena Group gave notice that it intends to lay off all of Sports Illustrated’s staff, according to an email obtained by @FOS. The move comes after Authentic—the licensing group that owns Sports Illustrated—moved to terminate Arena’s licensing deal. Story to follow.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 19, 2024
Statement from SI NFL editor and unit chair of the SI Union Mitch Goldich: "We have fought together as a union to maintain the standard of this storied publication that we love, and to make sure our workers are treated fairly for the value they bring to this company. It is a… pic.twitter.com/Dpz1J37wyJ— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 19, 2024
My @FOS story on the latest development at Sports Illustrated—and why there is some reason for hope.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 19, 2024
Sources told FOS that Authentic—which owns SI and licensed operations to The Arena Group—plans to see SI "through a necessary evolution.” https://t.co/nTnbX9ALaM
What should the Cowboys do with Dak?— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) January 19, 2024
@DeSeanJackson10 @UpAndAdamsShow
pic.twitter.com/OdBi5MbbGf
Cowboy fans why continue to DM me TRUST ME, if I could get @dak to leave Dallas I would. I too want him out of Dallas. The city and organization have been great to he and our family, but done with drama and the so called fans, but he loves this team, and wants to bring it rings— Tad Prescott (@Tp1stprescott) January 20, 2024
The Jay Gruden/Will Compton/RGIII/former Redskins drama circle won't be complete until Sua Cravens chimes in.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 20, 2024
Waiting for Kapri Bibbs to jump in the conversation— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 20, 2024
Solid troll job from a guy trying to raise his twitter profile
23-year span, the Ravens could win three Super Bowls with three different quarterbacks. Has that ever been done? Dilfer, Flacco, and Lamar.— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 21, 2024
Good lord, puts Gibbs in a new light for me. I knew he was good. But wow. Theisman, Williams, and Rypien. Won three without a Hall of Famer. https://t.co/srCkhkknuY— Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) January 21, 2024
