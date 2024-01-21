NFL Divisional Playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs concludes on Sunday night with a huge matchup between the AFC West and AFC East division winners. The Kansas City Chiefs will be playing their first away playoff game with Patrick Mahomes at QB. They have usually enjoyed the home field advantage of Arrowhead Stadium, but now have to travel to the frozen tundra in Buffalo. The Bills had an up and down season, but still managed to get the #2 seed in the conference. Josh Allen is looking to finally get his team to the Super Bowl, but he’ll need to get through last season’s champions to keep that dream alive.
Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs (12-6) at Buffalo Bills (12-6)
Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY
Date/Time: January 21, 2024, 6:30 p.m.
TV: CBS
Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
Tony Romo (analyst)
Tracy Wolfson (sideline)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Kansas City - Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 829
Buffalo - Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 810
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Buffalo -2 1⁄2 , 45 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Bills 24 - Chiefs 21
SB Nation: Arrowhead Pride | Buffalo Rumblings
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
The latest T-shirts and Hoodies from BreakingT
New Washington gear from Homage
Loading comments...