NFL Divisional Playoffs: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions

The divisional round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs goes into the second day with a big game between the NFC South and NFC North division winners. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated and embarrassed the Philadelphia Eagles last week, and they’ll be looking for more of that Baker Mayfield magic in Detroit. The noise at Ford Field was deafening last week as the Lions hosted their first playoff game in over 30 years. Jared Goff is looking for a return trip to the Super Bowl with his new team, after defeating his old team, the Los Angeles Rams last week. Washington fans will be paying close attention to Detroit’s offense and their OC Ben Johnson who was interviewed for head coach on Friday.

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at Detroit Lions (13-5)

Where: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

When: January 21, 2024, 3:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Tampa Bay - Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 815

Detroit - Sirius 81, XM/SXM 227, Internet 803

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Peacock

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Detroit -6, 49 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Lions 26 - Buccaneers 23

SB Nation: Bucs Nation | Pride of Detroit

