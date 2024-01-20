Washington Commanders Coaching/Front Office Tracker: Bobby Slowik’s virtual interview scheduled for Sunday

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, and now they put their focus on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and now he gets the opportunity to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. There are currently 6 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. Teams can conduct virtual meetings with coaches, and Washington has been adding more names to that list this week. They had interviews with Ravens Associate HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald before Peters was hired.

Washington interviewed Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Rams DC Raheem Morris on Thursday, and Lions OC Ben Johnson on Friday. Texans OC Bobby Slowik is scheduled to have a virtual interview with Washington on Sunday, the day after his team visits the Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs. Teams can’t conduct in person interviews until Monday, January 22nd, so teams will have to wait to officially hire their new coach.

Bobby Slowik’s virtual interview with Washington scheduled for Sunday:

Texans OC Bobby Slowik plans to interview for the Falcons, Commanders and Seahawks jobs tomorrow, per source, with Houston set to play in Baltimore this afternoon.



Slowik has already met with the Titans and Panthers. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2024

Washington completed their virtual interview with Lions OC Ben Johnson:

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is interviewing for the Seahawks and Chargers jobs today, per source. Johnson met with the Panthers and Commanders yesterday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2024

Jim Harbaugh gets a second interview with the Falcons:

The #Falcons are scheduling a second interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for next week, per sources.



So with Bill Belichick in Atlanta for more meetings today, the Falcons also want to continue the conversation with Harbaugh, who met in-person with them on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bcAfwpjp53 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2024

Raiders hire interim HC Antonio Pierce: