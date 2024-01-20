NFL Divisional Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs continues with a game between the #1 and #7 seed in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers did their national duty and eliminated the Dallas Cowboys in embarrassing fashion last week. Jordan Love picked Dan Quinn’s defense apart, and proved that he belongs in the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers were the best team in the NFC this season, and will be coming off a first round bye. Brock Purdy continues to lead the 49ers, and looks to get to the Super Bowl in his second season. Purdy was knocked out of the playoffs by the Philadelphia Eagles, after an elbow injury knocked him out of the game.

Who: Green Bay Packers (10-8) at San Francisco 49ers (12-5)

Where: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

When: January 20, 2024, 8:15 p.m.

TV: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Erin Andrews (sideline)

Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Green Bay - Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 811

San Francisco- Sirius 81, XM/SXM 227, Internet 827

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Francisco -10, 51 O/U

Prediction: 49ers 27 - Packers 21

SB Nation: Acme Packing Company | Niners Nation

