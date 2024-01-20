NFL Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens

The divisional round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs kicks off with a game between the #1 seed in the AFC and the AFC South Champions. The Houston Texans are riding high with rookie HC DeMeco Ryans and rookie QB CJ Stroud. Washington will also be keeping a close eye on the Texans offense, and they will have a virtual interview with OC Bobby Slowik tomorrow. The Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the AFC this season, and they are come off of a first round bye. Lamar Jackson got his new deal, and has been playing some great football this season.

Who: Houston Texans (11-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-4)

Where: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore Ravens

When: January 20, 2024, 4:30 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

Joe Buck (play-by-play)

Troy Aikman (analyst)

Laura Rutledge (sideline)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Houston - Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 812

Baltimore - Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 802

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Baltimore -9 1⁄ 2 , 43 1⁄ 2 O/U

Prediction: Ravens 33 - Texans 27

SB Nation: Battle Red Blog | Baltimore Beatdown

