NFL Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens

The divisional round of the 2023-24 NFL playoffs kicks off with a game between the #1 seed in the AFC and the AFC South Champions. The Houston Texans are riding high with rookie HC DeMeco Ryans and rookie QB CJ Stroud. Washington will also be keeping a close eye on the Texans offense, and they will have a virtual interview with OC Bobby Slowik tomorrow. The Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the AFC this season, and they are come off of a first round bye. Lamar Jackson got his new deal, and has been playing some great football this season.
Who: Houston Texans (11-7) at Baltimore Ravens (13-4)
Where: M&T Bank Stadium | Baltimore Ravens
When: January 20, 2024, 4:30 p.m.
TV: ABC/ESPN
Joe Buck (play-by-play)
Troy Aikman (analyst)
Laura Rutledge (sideline)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Houston - Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 812
Baltimore - Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 802
National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, ESPN+
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Baltimore -9 1⁄2 , 43 1⁄2 O/U
Prediction: Ravens 33 - Texans 27
