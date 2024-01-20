NFL Divisional Round Playoffs Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2023-24 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

The 2023-24 regular season is over and the Washington Commanders didn’t make the playoffs again. That means we have a lot of free time this weekend to watch the teams who qualified. We are down to 8 teams that still have a chance to win the Lombardi trophy. There were some great games during the 3-day long Super Wildcard Weekend, but now its on to the divisional round. No NFC East teams are still in it after the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys were both blown out and embarrassed last week.

This week everyone agrees the Ravens and 49ers will win on the moneyline. Our writers also agree that the Jaguars, Giants, and 49ers will cover the spread. The Green Bay Packers are the only unanimous vote to cover the spread this round.

Divisional Round Playoff Picks

Poll Which team advances to the AFC Championship game? Houston Texans

Baltimore Ravens vote view results 15% Houston Texans (16 votes)

84% Baltimore Ravens (89 votes) 105 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team advances to the NFC Championship game? Green Bay Packers

San Francisco 49ers vote view results 15% Green Bay Packers (17 votes)

84% San Francisco 49ers (94 votes) 111 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team advances to the NFC Championship game? Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions vote view results 12% Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13 votes)

87% Detroit Lions (95 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now