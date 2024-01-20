All aTwitter: 20 January 2024 - Raiders make Antonio Pierce full-time head coach; RG3 & Jay Gruden call a truce

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Washington Commanders signed WR Brycen Tremayne to a reserve/future deal yesterday.#HTTC https://t.co/iYvfubJG0F— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 19, 2024
With the Texans playing tomorrow, OC Bobby Slowik is done interviewing for the week—he’s met with the Panthers and Titans. Slowik still plans to interview with the other 3 that requested him (Falcons, Commanders, Seahawks) when the rules allow.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 20, 2024
We’ll see if timing works out.
Lions OC Ben Johnson, on HC interviews and Commanders GM Adam Peters: pic.twitter.com/0KJNMrMhFX— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 18, 2024
IF Washington hires Ben Johnson: No team ran more from under center than Detroit the past two seasons. led NFL with 690 runs from under center. Key element in the PA game. Detroit attempted 274 PA passes from UC; 2nd most to Minnesota (328). Lions had NFL best 23 TDs off PA/UC— John Keim (@john_keim) January 19, 2024
(By the way, Houston was fourth in PA attempts from under center. They were 12th in number of runs from under center. Shanahan influence on Slowik)— John Keim (@john_keim) January 19, 2024
Was a big mistake (huge) many years ago when Washington let him leave via free agency. Had natural leadership qualities; helped others on the field. https://t.co/aRo2egKkXh— John Keim (@john_keim) January 19, 2024
January 20, 2024
As Antonio Pierce hires staff in Las Vegas, one name expected to be there is former #Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2024
Pierce brought in Lewis -- who coached him in Washington -- to help him after getting the interim job. Now Lewis is expected to be on staff in a more formal capacity.
The first two HCs hired in this cycle were ‘recent’ former linebackers.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 20, 2024
You’ve gotta think the 2023 success of Demeco Ryans is having some influence. I get that Jerod Mayo was the coach in waiting and Pierce crushed his audition but Ryans’ debut season certainly didn’t hurt.
I'm told Bill Belichick was in town as early as Thursday -as the future Hall of Fame coach has a 2nd interview/ meeting with the #Falcons scheduled; and that talks continue to trend in a good direction at this time, per source. pic.twitter.com/tc1TQLrSXK— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 19, 2024
The #Falcons are scheduling a second interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for next week, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2024
So with Bill Belichick in Atlanta for more meetings today, the Falcons also want to continue the conversation with Harbaugh, who met in-person with them on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/bcAfwpjp53
Michigan football head coach, Jim Harbaugh just surprised everyone here at the #MarchForLife Rally here in DC.— Alexis Wainwright (@AWainwrightTV) January 19, 2024
He said this is “great football weather” and thanked everyone for still coming out here today. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/8VC5jtddJS
Source: The Bears will interview USC assistant Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator job in Los Angeles tomorrow. Kingsbury, of course, worked with potential No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams with the Trojans.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 19, 2024
Butterfly Effect:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 19, 2024
Raiders making Pierce HC puts more heat on Harbaugh-Chargers.
ATL-Belichick
Titans poised for a less-hyped candidate (Slowik? Callahan?)
Seattle-Quinn/Slowik/Morris/Smith?
This legit scenario would leave Washington and Carolina for ... Ben Johnson.
OK the Packers bandwagon is out of hand now pic.twitter.com/Qh9DS1trTT— Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 19, 2024
MD is honoring 92 year old Lefty Driesell sunday and I hope this story gets told. 50 years ago, late-night in Bethany beach, Lefty knocked down doors of a burning building, and saved the lives of ten children. The fire destroyed 4 townhomes. He was given the NCAA Award for Valor. pic.twitter.com/BRxL3nOhqj— Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) January 19, 2024
Let’s go to the pantry & talk about this beef between @RGIII & @Coach_JayGruden from the glory days of the 2014 Redskins pic.twitter.com/F0WbBTMMuu— Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 19, 2024
Go race a pigeon. pic.twitter.com/qpAofBpfq7— Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) January 19, 2024
Few things capture being a Washington fan better than RGIII vs. Jay Gruden. A QB who had one good season & refuses to take responsibility for his fall vs. a head coach who went 35-49-1 arguing on X about stuff that happened 10 years ago. Josh Harris & Adam Peters, please save us.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 19, 2024
Jay deserves some credit here for trying to end this. Hopefully it's over. https://t.co/weZYJbObs0— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 19, 2024
No more back and forth. We all make mistakes and the lessons learned from our past mistakes helps us all grow and become better. As they say, in life it’s not about what happens to you, it’s about how you respond. So thank God for it all. Show invite still stands @Coach_JayGruden— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 20, 2024
Adam Peters’ first job. Bring people in that won’t Twitter beef in 10 years over a 4-win season. Get people wired for winning.— Marshall (@MarshW_7) January 19, 2024
Robert still got them weddin' gifts ya'll sent him. pic.twitter.com/BTrEbIcZzY— Disco (@discoque5) January 19, 2024
The more you watch, the better it gets pic.twitter.com/9aMDEmaYdA— Entertain Me HQ (@EntertainMeHQ) January 19, 2024
