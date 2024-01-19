 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Coaching/Front Office Tracker: Ben Johnson’s virtual head coach interview happens today

Tracking Washington’s Head Coach/Front Office search

By Scott Jennings
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, and now they put their focus on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and now he gets the opportunity to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. There are currently 7 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. Teams can conduct virtual meetings with coaches, and Washington has been adding more names to that list this week. They had interviews with Ravens Associate HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald before Peters was hired. Washington interviewed Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Rams DC Raheem Morris on Thursday, and have a virtual interview scheduled with Lions OC Ben Johnson on Friday. Teams can’t conduct in person interviews until January 22nd, so teams will have to wait to officially hire their new coach.

Stay tuned for the latest updates as they happen

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Lions OC Ben Johnson - Virtual interview scheduled for Friday (1/19)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview Thursday (1/18)

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11)

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald - Virtual interview

Texans OC Bobby Slowik

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview Thursday (1/18)

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

