Washington Commanders Coaching/Front Office Tracker: Ben Johnson’s virtual head coach interview happens today

Managing partner Josh Harris introduced Adam Peters as the Washington Commanders new GM on Tuesday, and now they put their focus on finding their next head coach. There will also have to be a restructuring of the front office and scouting department. Peters comes in as a highly-regarded football executive, and now he gets the opportunity to rebuild this franchise.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. There are currently 7 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. Teams can conduct virtual meetings with coaches, and Washington has been adding more names to that list this week. They had interviews with Ravens Associate HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald before Peters was hired. Washington interviewed Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and Rams DC Raheem Morris on Thursday, and have a virtual interview scheduled with Lions OC Ben Johnson on Friday. Teams can’t conduct in person interviews until January 22nd, so teams will have to wait to officially hire their new coach.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Lions OC Ben Johnson - Virtual interview scheduled for Friday (1/19)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview Thursday (1/18)

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11)

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald - Virtual interview

Texans OC Bobby Slowik

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview Thursday (1/18)

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Ben Johnson talks about Washington GM Adam Peters:

Lions OC Ben Johnson was asked if he knows much about new Commanders GM Adam Peters pic.twitter.com/HMzaWhqauM — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 18, 2024

Lions OC Ben Johnson, on HC interviews and Commanders GM Adam Peters: pic.twitter.com/0KJNMrMhFX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 18, 2024

Ben Johnson is a busy man:

Lions OC Ben Johnson scheduled to interview for Panthers, Commanders head coaching jobs on Friday; Chargers, Seahawks interviews set for Saturday, per @RapSheet https://t.co/PbibNVNSMm pic.twitter.com/sNmi4fGrpD — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 18, 2024

Raheem Morris and Dan Quinn have virtual interviews with Washington:

Rams DC Raheem Morris is scheduled to interview with the Commanders this Thursday, per source.



Cowboys DC Dan Quinn also slated for a video conference interview on Thursday. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 17, 2024

Mike Vrabel has his first HC interview:

we’ve completed an interview with Mike Vrabel for head coach



→ https://t.co/oUNsocmQrK pic.twitter.com/b8xeHy5wQs — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 18, 2024

Nick Sirianni has a meeting scheduled with Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie on Friday:

From @NFLTotalAccess: #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has gotten support from his players, including Jalen Hurts. What else will go into his meeting with owner Jeffrey Lurie? pic.twitter.com/bsvmPtjwAb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2024

Bill Belichick has second interview with Falcons:

Sources: Former #Patriots coach Bill Belichick will have a second interview with the #Falcons brass this weekend after meeting with owner Arthur Blank 1-on-1 this past week. Things are ramping up with the greatest coach of all time… pic.twitter.com/UR8LnJcYSS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2024

Mike McCarthy gets another year with the Dallas Cowboys: