All aTwitter: 19 January 2024 - News, links to articles, updates and more

"I've heard nothing but fantastic things about [Adam Peters from] people that have worked with him directly or have met him over the course of scouting on the road so look forward to meeting him and talking more." -@Lions— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) January 19, 2024
OC Ben Johnson https://t.co/N21iD7Gy8j
Here's the full clip of Ben Johnson answering the question about Adam Peters and Commanders interview pic.twitter.com/21tU55jdO2— obvlon (@obvlon) January 18, 2024
Long quote incoming. The most interesting thing Rivera said to @john_keim had nothing to do with Rivera. And he didn't say who told him this. Maybe Shen? But he seemed to be describing a specific forthcoming change in primary roster-building strategy. "The paradigm shift is…— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) January 18, 2024
Someone who writes about the Panthers asked me what the "Pros" of Bobby Slowik are for Carolina and I figure I'll put this here too:— John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) January 18, 2024
Incredibly *intentional* offense, in every sense of the word. Starts with the running game and keeping quarterback under center. Nullifies…
Under OC Ben Johnson, Jared Goff led the NFL with 94 PA pass attempts on first down while under center. Second most? Stafford with 50. Howell had 20 https://t.co/LD9HzQwNde— John Keim (@john_keim) January 18, 2024
presenting: all 9 of @BrianR_4's touchdowns from 2023 pic.twitter.com/WraCuwLWeP— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 18, 2024
B Rob in 22 had more carries and yards rushing than he had in 23 with EB as play caller. He played in 3 fewer games in 22 because of being shot. Big shot to breakout in 2024! Already making himself a receiving threat this season. He finished with 9 total TD’s #HTTC pic.twitter.com/RRggehxIu1— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) January 18, 2024
January 18, 2024
If Bill Belichick to Atlanta means a front office shake-up, I wonder if Falcons assistant GM Kyle Smith ends up joining former Washington co-worker Kyle Shanahan in SF as the assistant GM replacing Adam Peters. https://t.co/n0UkKnzpBe— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 18, 2024
Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per sources. Kingsbury’s USC QB Caleb Williams is expected to receive strong consideration to become the… pic.twitter.com/kVFaI65sCp— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024
Of the 36 TE who have made a Pro Bowl since 2000 and tested, 27 had a #RAS over 8.00. This is 75% of all TE in this group.Of this group, 8 had a RAS between 5.00 and 7.99. This is 22.22%.1 had a #RAS below 5.00. This is 2.78%. pic.twitter.com/aHxi1Z1ydk— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) January 18, 2024
Why is Maye annointed QB2 by so many people? It's very curious for me based on just watching the last two years. I see the talent but man were there issues this year. Seems like draft media has convinced people 1 and 2 are locked in. I'm not sure if that is the case. https://t.co/03fHvXpcTd— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) January 18, 2024
Our @SlaterNFL asks Mike McCarthy why Cowboys fans should "buy in" to this team.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 18, 2024
McCarthy: "I believe the direction, the leadership, everything is in place.
"I came to Dallas to win a world championship. Buy into us."
McCarthy: "I will take no responsibility", and the players shouldn't either, "for the 20-plus years" of Cowboys disappointment before their arrival.— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 18, 2024
I think this would be two fantastic moves by the #Eagles. pic.twitter.com/y4hXwNWZCE— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) January 18, 2024
Three teams could be forced to do Hard Knocks next season if no teams volunteer:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2024
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- New Orleans Saints pic.twitter.com/1RO2qvP3wv
What took so long to declare?— The Real Telly (@DCdude202) January 18, 2024
sᴏᴏɴ ᴄᴀʟᴇʙ's ɪɴᴛᴇɴᴛɪᴏɴs ᴡɪʟʟ ʙᴇ ᴄʟᴇᴀʀ pic.twitter.com/cfyxIy39jP
Jay Gruden just went off on RG3 pic.twitter.com/fvXI8Hupfe— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 19, 2024
Dear @Coach_JayGruden— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 19, 2024
Full story https://t.co/1doiGV9ewS pic.twitter.com/V521hMjB4I
— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 19, 2024
“I know where all your bodies are buried”
This is incredible theater. pic.twitter.com/qAfngKZIYC
Woah.— Mitch B (@MitchBTV_) July 17, 2020
DJ Swearinger speaks out on Jay Gruden and his time with the Washington football team.
If you remember, his time ended with him being released after speaking out after a string of losses. pic.twitter.com/SS004dh602
January 17, 1988— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 17, 2024
The 1987 NFC Championship
On a 4th-and-4 from the 6 with :56 remaining in regulation, #Vikings running back Darrin Nelson can't secure a perfect potential game-tying touchdown pass from Wade Wilson.
Washington survives at RFK, 17-10, for its fourth NFC crown.… pic.twitter.com/eUoHSSc438
No big deal, just a deer scoring a goal then celebrating.. pic.twitter.com/BC32kqdXw4— Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) January 18, 2024
