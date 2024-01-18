All aTwitter: 18 January 2024 - Online interviews wind up this week; in-person interviews allowed starting Monday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
So when are the Commanders getting rid of Mayhew or moving him to another position? pic.twitter.com/FxlAx3GGii— Zac (@DCzWall) January 18, 2024
Al Galdi timed Adam Peters pause to 3.3 seconds before answering the roster question— Dre (@DCSportsDre) January 17, 2024
8 coaches left in the playoffs— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) January 17, 2024
2 CEO types (Harbaugh/Campbell)
3 offensive play callers (Reid/Shanahan/LaFluer)
3 defensive play callers (Morris/McDermott/Ryans)
No trend identified
Mike Macdonald vs Ben Johnson— youngin (@youngCMDRSfan) January 17, 2024
38-6
Mike Macdonald vs Bobby Slowik
25-9
Mike Macdonald vs Mike McDaniel
56-19
Mike Macdonald vs Kyle Shanahan
33-19
Easy choice for me
NFL viewership for Wild Card games:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2024
Saturday:
• Browns-Texans: 29 million
• Dolphins-Chiefs: 23 million (on Peacock)
Sunday:
• Packers-Cowboys: 40 million
• Rams-Lions: 36 million
Monday:
• Steelers-Bills: 31 million
• Eagles-Bucs: 28.6 million pic.twitter.com/FfZZ9ypFIT
This just in: Dallas is not making a head-coaching change and Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is returning for the 2024 season, per sources. pic.twitter.com/GHMJuqdxaT— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024
Though this may suggest that Nick Sirianni is safe, I’m told he has not met with owner Jeffrey Lurie, something that was not possible today because of logistical issues.— Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 18, 2024
Until that meeting happens, all bets are off. https://t.co/G7zM4YhK82
From @NFLTotalAccess: #Eagles coach Nick Sirianni will present his plan to owner Jeffrey Lurie. pic.twitter.com/CRMouBBFQM— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2024
“That ain’t even no f*cking discussion. I don’t got nothing to say about that. You a clown bro, get out of my face bro.”— Philadelphia Eagles Central (@pheaglescentral) January 17, 2024
— Fletcher Cox to an Eagles reporter when asked about Nick Sirianni’s future with the team
(Via: @NBCSPhilly) pic.twitter.com/sV1VtKjtyp
#Saints GM Mickey Loomis on keeping HC Dennis Allen: "Chuck Noll his first three years: 1-13, 5-9, 6-8. They recognized he's a good football coach. Bill Belichick, his first three years: 6-10, 7-9, 7-9. Tom Landry: 0-11, 4-9, 5-8, 4-10, 5-8. All of them Hall of Fame coaches. The… pic.twitter.com/n8O7M6Zg9e— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2024
#Lions HC Dan Campbell on Kerby Joseph being labeled dirty: “That’s how we play football here. Just keep your head up, see what you hit. That’ll always be what I tell Kerby. ... He’s going for the thigh board and staying away from the head. That’s how we play defense here. It’s… https://t.co/N4NCrhXyh4 pic.twitter.com/e92Lm63vpf— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2024
Staying away from the head. pic.twitter.com/MrUikKLgxQ— Steve (@DC_STEVE) January 18, 2024
Oh no… A reporter asked #Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles about how the team is preparing to get acclimated to the weather in Detroit ahead of Sunday’s game.— Dave Connelly (@DaveConnellySG) January 16, 2024
The Lions have played in a dome for nearly 50 years. pic.twitter.com/O9cHduRKCN
#Patriots owner Robert Kraft struggled to pronounce one of Jerod Mayo's brother's names:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 17, 2024
"It's one of those black names. I'll help you with that." pic.twitter.com/2CpYxZduqh
My research is complete. Here is every single Josh Allen fake slide from 2018 to 2021 https://t.co/JZEZbjXLRt pic.twitter.com/HgtIQyfqGG— Jake Butkowski (@JakeButkowski) January 17, 2024
"It's tough being me. Nobody likes me. Everybody hates me."— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 17, 2024
- @Coach_JayGruden just now.
Sun is strong when you are waiting to cross ❎ pic.twitter.com/hSFOiNC3z5— jesperbkk (@jesperbkk) January 16, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...