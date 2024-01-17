 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Adam Peters is high on leadership and communication traits in Commanders Head Coach candidates

Adam Peters discusses the most important traits that he needs the next Commanders head coach to possess

By Jamual Forrest
Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders new General Manager Adam Peters was introduced to local media and fans on Tuesday afternoon. Peters took on several questions from the media that shed light on why he chose Washington, his philosophical beliefs as a team builder, top traits for the new head coach, the state of the current roster, personal growth and development, and more.

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

  • Key takeaways from Adam Peters’s press conference
  • Peters’ approach to identifying Washington’s new HC
  • Takeaways from potential HC candidates' performance over Wild Card weekend
  • Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson's leadership traits

Podcast Version:

YouTube version:

