Adam Peters is high on leadership and communication traits in Commanders Head Coach candidates

The Washington Commanders new General Manager Adam Peters was introduced to local media and fans on Tuesday afternoon. Peters took on several questions from the media that shed light on why he chose Washington, his philosophical beliefs as a team builder, top traits for the new head coach, the state of the current roster, personal growth and development, and more.

In this Trap or Dive episode, we discuss:

Key takeaways from Adam Peters’s press conference

Peters’ approach to identifying Washington’s new HC

Takeaways from potential HC candidates' performance over Wild Card weekend

Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson's leadership traits

