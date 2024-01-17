All aTwitter: 17 January 2024 - The Adam Peters era begins

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Click here for Washington Commanders Beat Writers Twitter Feed
Click here for NFL News, Rumors & Reports Twitter Feed
Tip: If a tweet isn’t fully visible on your screen, clicking on the date at the bottom of the tweet will open it up individually in either the X app or your browser.
"say cheese" pic.twitter.com/cpqJXd3lpD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 16, 2024
Peters: "This is where I'm supposed to be. I can't tell you how excited I am to be here. I'm pinching myself... This is one of the cornerstone franchises in the NFL."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 16, 2024
Adam Peters: "This where I'm supposed to be — the general manager of the Washington Commanders. ... I promise you I'll work tirelessly to build this franchise. This is one of the cornerstone franchise in the NFL. ... I could not be more thrilled to be here."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024
Adam Peters: "It's the opportunity of a lifetime."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 16, 2024
Adam Peters: "This is not a total rebuild. There are a ton of wonderful people here that just need leadership."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024
Will be very curious to see what happens with Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney moving forward, with Adam Peters now in charge.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 16, 2024
I hope the #Commanders consider keeping Tim Gribble on staff. He's been running the #NFL Draft since Kyle Smith was promoted, etc.
Those 6 paragraphs of word soup days are probably over lol https://t.co/kbqv4HRY7A— Marshall (@MarshW_7) January 16, 2024
"Aligned vision" > culture— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024
Kyle Shanahan just mentioned positively (by Peters) inside the facility. It's definitely a new era.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 16, 2024
Adam Peters signed his contract with Washington yesterday, so he didn't take part in the virtual HC interviews last week. But he'll be at the center of them going forward.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024
Rams DC Raheem Morris is scheduled to interview with the Commanders this Thursday, per source.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 17, 2024
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn also slated for a video conference interview on Thursday.
Lions OC Ben Johnson has a virtual interview with the Commanders on Friday, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024
He’s kinda lost in the shuffle behind Slowik and Ben Johnson but man Dave Canales impresses me in a big way. Best Baker has looked since Oklahoma. That offense moves. Uses all the weapons and runs the ball well.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 16, 2024
New #Commanders GM Adam Peters says the situation in Washington is very similar to what the #49ers had in 2017 when he arrived there.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2024
"Ultimately we're gonna build through the draft and supplement through free agency."
The #49ers had the No. 2 pick and the second-most cap space… pic.twitter.com/thzsN9rDcm
Shockingly, Adam Peters did not divulge who the Commanders plan to select with their No. 2 pick.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024
Peters: "You'll see great competitors, you'll see a physical team. You'll be really impressed what you see on the field."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 16, 2024
Said even if the W-L isn't what everyone wants right away, people will see the changes taking place.
Josh Harris slaps “five” with Adam Peters’ daughters. pic.twitter.com/GtqgC5RpsE— John Keim (@john_keim) January 16, 2024
Adam Peters as my GM and Ben Johnson as my HC = Aura Overload https://t.co/8kLKOaal9e pic.twitter.com/SBj2qHrRP0— brandon (@Caleb13MVP) January 16, 2024
Was Rivera really fired just last week?— WFT Hub (@Commanders_Hub) January 16, 2024
Seems like a lifetime ago…
- Eagles and Cowboys in panic mode after being first round exits— Cooley's Takes (@Cooleystakes) January 16, 2024
- Giants still paying Daniel Jones $40 mil per year
- We got a new owner, GM, and Ben mf Johnson on the way with the 2nd overall pick pic.twitter.com/KoJWTDCXOj
Teams are going to have the top 8-10 OT’s in all different orders. They are each outstanding but come with diff skills & traits. I don’t think there’s a clear cut top guy right now. A bunch of guys competing for that top spot. Great year to need one! Loaded OT class.— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 16, 2024
#Eagles C Jason Kelce informed teammates after last night’s loss he will retire, as @AdamSchefter said. Kelce’s emotional final few moments on the field, in which he hugged longtime OL coach Jeff Stoutland, wrapped up a 13-year, seven-time Pro Bowl, six-time All-Pro career. https://t.co/7k5Pz5eXS9— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2024
Back in Week 8, Jason Kelce joined The NFL Report and spoke at length about retirement. About how this "very well could be it". About why he approached this season with a mindset that he didn't want to miss out on any opportunity to do something special, so he took on a lot. pic.twitter.com/V1xddXXQ6D— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 16, 2024
An Eagles fan threw a bucket of popcorn at Nick Sirianni as he left the field— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 16, 2024
(h/t jt.the.gingy/TT) pic.twitter.com/5wzUZlWcp6
Only two coaches have been fired in the season after losing the Super Bowl.— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 16, 2024
- Bill Callahan (Raiders, 2003)
- John Fox (Broncos, 2014)
The Raiders haven’t won a playoff game while employing 10 other coaches.
The Broncos won Super Bowl 50.
https://t.co/1Hmr9bOE8e
Chiefs at Bills next Sunday will be Patrick Mahomes’ first-ever road playoff game. All of Mahomes’ 15 career playoff games have been played in Kansas City or in a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/mXOmLSkwej— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024
Josh Allen fake slid and gained an extra 20 yards, later in the game he actually slid and the defender was forced to hit him because he was afraid of giving up a big play & was penalized for it.— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 16, 2024
This needs to be fixed by the NFL.
pic.twitter.com/KscEqqhUsU
Put this pic in the HOF pic.twitter.com/QKeJmurOYB— PAIN (@Xommanders) January 15, 2024
#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said they already started preparing for the #Packers during the second quarter of Sunday's game vs. Dallas. pic.twitter.com/MPNX7ko0J8— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2024
#Rams TE Tyler Higbee did, in fact, tear his ACL after that brutal low hit by #Lions safety Kerby Joseph, source said after the MRI. He faces a challenge to be ready for the start of next season.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024
Joseph wrote on social media: “I don’t have no intention to hurt no body and or… pic.twitter.com/jmfBjwGkuZ
: The #Saints have fired OC Pete Carmichael, per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/jF8rhfcLW4— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 16, 2024
Pretty interesting. Young rugby star leaves his sport to chase his dream of playing in the NFL. https://t.co/F9Lx9fm2EH— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2024
Here are highlights from Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit who left his sport to come in and chase his dream of playing American football. I don't know what position he'll play but he will definitely be a gunner on special teams.https://t.co/eQ0qzRRj3m— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) January 16, 2024
Down by 18 points, against 12 personnel, you're in NICKEL for some reason and you walk out there in this look.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 16, 2024
I am confused. Perplexed. Befuddled, if you will. pic.twitter.com/hie6NagRRd
I'm so old I remember a time where TV announcers weren't suggesting the coach of every team who lost a playoff game was going to get fired in a few days— Dave Scarangella (@DaveScarangella) January 16, 2024
I do not believe the decisions by Jerry Jones nor Howie Roseman are difficult.— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 16, 2024
Football wise—It’s obvious what they both have to do.
After finishing the season 1-6 including Monday's embarassing loss, is #FlyEaglesFly head coach Nick Sirianni in danger of losing his gig this week?#NFL #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/v54q3cBtFG— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 16, 2024
What is happening!!!! pic.twitter.com/Sz17kAbwk7— Eric Nathan (@BarstoolNate) January 16, 2024
Jay Gruden taking on all challengers on Twitter is a good way to kill 10 minutes this morning— TheHogSty (@TheHogSty) January 16, 2024
Funniest filter I’ve ever seen https://t.co/1fyg3sgNm2— Marshall (@MarshW_7) January 16, 2024
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the Hogs Haven Fanshop
Loading comments...