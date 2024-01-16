 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders General Manager Adam Peters Introductory Presser

Adam Peters speaks!

By Scott Jennings Updated
The Washington Commanders finished 4-13 this season, and fired Head Coach Ron Rivera on Black Monday after four years in charge of the team. The new ownership group, lead by managing partner Josh Harris, had been working for weeks to identify the next leaders of the franchise. Five NFL executives were vetted and interviewed in Miami, and after narrowing the field to two candidates, they made their choice. San Francisco 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters was hired as the new GM, and the team officially announced the move yesterday. He arrived to a snowy DMV welcome with his family last night, and now he’s getting his introductory presser with Washington’s media.

“I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Peters said. “My family and I are thrilled for the chance to be a part of the DMV community and look Iforward to connecting with such a storied, passionate Commanders’ fan base. I am eternally grateful to the York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the entire 49ers organization for an amazing experience. Throughout my career in the NFL, I’ve learned that successful organizations begin with a strong ownership group willing to commit the resources needed to foster a culture of winning. We have that here in Washington and it’s my responsibility and privilege to carry out the mission of delivering a team that will ultimately compete for Super Bowls. I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now.”

Josh Harris introduces Adam Peters:

“Opportunity of a lifetime”:

General manager of the Washington Commanders:

Building the team the right way:

Right where I want to be:

What appealed to him about Washington:

Harris on hiring Peters:

Washington’s current roster:

#2 overall pick:

The best leader for this team:

Quarterback:

Research on his new team:

Rebuild timeline:

Changes during a rebuild:

Build through the draft and supplement through free agency:

