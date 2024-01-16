Washington Commanders General Manager Adam Peters Introductory Presser

The Washington Commanders finished 4-13 this season, and fired Head Coach Ron Rivera on Black Monday after four years in charge of the team. The new ownership group, lead by managing partner Josh Harris, had been working for weeks to identify the next leaders of the franchise. Five NFL executives were vetted and interviewed in Miami, and after narrowing the field to two candidates, they made their choice. San Francisco 49ers Assistant GM Adam Peters was hired as the new GM, and the team officially announced the move yesterday. He arrived to a snowy DMV welcome with his family last night, and now he’s getting his introductory presser with Washington’s media.

“I am incredibly grateful to Josh Harris and the Washington Commanders ownership group for this once in a lifetime opportunity,” Peters said. “My family and I are thrilled for the chance to be a part of the DMV community and look Iforward to connecting with such a storied, passionate Commanders’ fan base. I am eternally grateful to the York family, John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and the entire 49ers organization for an amazing experience. Throughout my career in the NFL, I’ve learned that successful organizations begin with a strong ownership group willing to commit the resources needed to foster a culture of winning. We have that here in Washington and it’s my responsibility and privilege to carry out the mission of delivering a team that will ultimately compete for Super Bowls. I know how much the Commanders mean to our fans, our owners, the legends who paved the way for this franchise, and the NFL. The work starts now.”

LIVE: GM Adam Peters' introductory press conference https://t.co/i96Uv3nYGO — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 16, 2024

Josh Harris introduces Adam Peters:

Josh Harris introducing Adam Peters: "In Adam, I think we have the right leader. He's a winner. ... Together, we are committed to restoring the franchise to the highest levels." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024

Josh Harris' opening comments on hiring Adam Peters:



"We set out to find a leader who could take this franchise to the next level. In Adam we have the right leader. He's a winner. He's made an incredible impact everywhere he's been." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 16, 2024

“Opportunity of a lifetime”:

Adam Peters: "It's the opportunity of a lifetime." — John Keim (@john_keim) January 16, 2024

General manager of the Washington Commanders:

Peters: It’s an honor to be a General Manager but it’s a real honor to be General Manager of the Washington Commanders. — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 16, 2024

Adam Peters: "This where I'm supposed to be — the general manager of the Washington Commanders. ... I promise you I'll work tirelessly to build this franchise. This is one of the cornerstone franchise in the NFL. ... I could not be more thrilled to be here." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024

Building the team the right way:

Adam Peters on becoming the GM of the Washington Commanders:



"We're going to build this team the right way. It's going to remind you guys of what this franchise was built upon.. We're going to surround ourselves with the very best people. That process starts right now." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 16, 2024

Right where I want to be:

Adam Peters: "Going through this process, it was very clear to me at a very early time that this is right where I want to be." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024

Adam Peters: "I'm all in. Were all in." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 16, 2024

What appealed to him about Washington:

On what drew him to this opportunity pic.twitter.com/IW5xYpAEDw — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 16, 2024

On what appealed to him about Washington, Peters said the team has a great ownership and great fanbase plus the opportunity to start fresh with a new head coach. He knew from the time Josh Harris reached out that this was where he wanted to be — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 16, 2024

Harris on hiring Peters:

Harris on hiring Peters: it was a pretty easy decision, from my point of view — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 16, 2024

Washington’s current roster:

Adam Peters, when asked about Washinton's roster: "I believe that there are a few cornerstone pieces on this roster. I believe there's a lot of work to do. ... That's an ongoing process. I've started a little bit, but we have a lot of work to do." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024

#2 overall pick:

Adam Peters on the No. 2 pick: "It's a great opportunity, but we still have to hire a head coach and we're going to do that full process collaboratively. ... We're far from making a decision on that, but really looking forward to diving into that process." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024

The best leader for this team:

"We're looking for the best leader for this team" pic.twitter.com/deyuGvpcsn — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 16, 2024

Adam Peters on a new HC: "We want the best leader for this team. ... It's not going to be in a box — offense or defense — it's going to be the best leader for this organization." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024

Adam Peters on whether he's looking for an OC or DC as head coach:



"We're looking for the best leader for this team... It's not going to be in a box (offense or defense)." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 16, 2024

Quarterback:

The quarterback question.



I asked Adam Peters how he views the QB position in Washington? How does he want to address the position in the draft?



His answer pic.twitter.com/JKM0VUHKAG — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 16, 2024

On quarterback, Peters said they will work collaboratively with the HC to evaluate the position — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 16, 2024

Research on his new team:

Harris says that Peters had done a lot of research on the team. Came in prepared. — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) January 16, 2024

Rebuild timeline:

Peters said you can't put a timetable on a rebuild, but the team is going to be competitive and the fans will be proud of what they see on the field — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 16, 2024

Adam Peters: "This is not a total rebuild. There are a ton of wonderful people here that just need leadership." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 16, 2024

Changes during a rebuild:

Peters: "You'll see great competitors, you'll see a physical team. You'll be really impressed what you see on the field."

Said even if the W-L isn't what everyone wants right away, people will see the changes taking place. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 16, 2024

Build through the draft and supplement through free agency: