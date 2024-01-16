All aTwitter: 16 January 2024 - Commanders officially announce the hiring of GM Adam Peters; press conference on Tuesday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a detailed or quirky look, through the unique lens of Twitter, at the Commanders, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
One of the best in the business— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 15, 2024
Adam Peters is our new general manager
https://t.co/loTnhpVw6s pic.twitter.com/og0zH1xxoR
snow place like the DMV ❄️ pic.twitter.com/JmxYs3BMrX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 16, 2024
Josh Harris on new Commanders GM Adam Peters: pic.twitter.com/0Zi8yvZUW2— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 15, 2024
The Washington Commanders officially announce Adam Peters as their new General Manager.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 15, 2024
Peters said, “this is a once in a lifetime opportunity…the work starts now.” pic.twitter.com/DrxtmuWOzG
Adam Peters's deal with Washington is for five years, source confirmed (1st by @JFowlerESPN).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 15, 2024
Press conference tomorrow at 2 pm in Ashburn with Adam Peters.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 15, 2024
The Commanders will hold a virtual interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn on Thursday, source confirms.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 15, 2024
Other head coaching candidate interviews expected this week.
Source: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will interview for the Panthers and Titans jobs on Wednesday, the Commanders job on Thursday, and the Chargers job on Friday. Those will all be over Zoom.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2024
Ben Johnson to DC? Updated odds to be next Commanders HC.— Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) January 15, 2024
Ben Johnson (-140)
Bobby Slowik (+300)
Jim Harbaugh (+600)
Bill Belichick (+650)
Mike Macdonald (+900)
Eric Bieniemy (12/1)
Mike Vrabel (14/1)
Raheem Morris (14/1)
Dan Quinn (22/1)
Antonio Pierce (25/1)
Kellen Moore… https://t.co/B26RfYyuuM
Sources: #USC star QB Caleb Williams, a potential No. 1 overall selection, is declaring for entry into the NFL Draft. No surprise for one of the most talented prospects.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024
The Heisman trophy winner enters the process excited for whoever ends up selecting him. pic.twitter.com/cKnBzXAFRH
Scangarello and Peters worked together in SF. Just FYI. https://t.co/46lvUs72ne— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) January 15, 2024
Ian’s scouting report of Maye has me excited as a Commanders fan. I know this dude knows the position. Hell of a position for Peters to be in knowing you’ll get Caleb or Drake. https://t.co/mhXJZI1ziH— Marshall (@MarshW_7) January 15, 2024
The Divisional Round matchups are set!— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 16, 2024
--- Saturday --
Texans at Ravens
4:30 PM ET | ESPN
Packers at 49ers
8:00 PM ET | FOX
--- Sunday --
Buccaneers at Lions
3:00 PM ET | NBC
Chiefs at Bills
6:30 PM ET | CBS pic.twitter.com/xwBk8JSeIH
The Tush Surfpic.twitter.com/NQdpS2gpNM— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 15, 2024
A new twist on the Tush Push— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
: #PITvsBUF on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/cejW1D89qy
And just like that it’s a one score game!— Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) January 16, 2024
pic.twitter.com/gvJzIuHXLx
HOW DID HE NOT GO DOWN?!— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
What an effort by Khalil Shakir
: #PITvsBUF on CBS
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/M7bifWZrrK
Shout out my guy Tim Settle!— Jay Gruden (@Coach_JayGruden) January 16, 2024
The ##Buccaneers get a safety and now 18-9 over #FlyEaglesFly #NFL #NFLWildCard pic.twitter.com/JBpFJgjjYd— EDFSPORTS NFL (@edfsnfl) January 16, 2024
ONCE AGAIN, HOW Y'ALL FEELING BUCS FANS?!— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
: #PHIvsTB on ESPN/ABC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rFlj59UzNi pic.twitter.com/VtoFNKaLZ5
DeVonta Smith has nothing to be ashamed of.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2024
Playing his ass off. https://t.co/UaiSVtOk3b
BAKER CALLED GAME pic.twitter.com/pmeFHPE2Wx— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 16, 2024
He Baked. — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
: #PHIvsTB on ESPN/ABC
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rFlj59UzNi pic.twitter.com/GjDnqU2FLh
The same Bucs team that had scored 13 and 9 points in the two weeks entering the postseason while averaging 288 yards per game has racked up 397 yards (and counting) and 22 first downs.— Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) January 16, 2024
Good thing Matt Patricia took control of the Philly D!
Jeffrey Lurie — not pleased. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/TOxPOZ7GLz— Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) January 16, 2024
Dallas Goedert has words for Jalen Hurts— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 16, 2024
pic.twitter.com/GiZsgZnHT2
#Eagles fans have had enough: pic.twitter.com/7eEAcUJdVJ— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2024
This offensive system should never see the light of day ever again, and anyone who would allow it to is just part of the problem. Not on any level of football. It set the players up to fail continually and allowed defenses to dictate the terms of play.— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) January 16, 2024
I wouldn’t wish this offense on my worst enemy. If your plan is that you need a very capable QB, two top 10 WRs, an elite OL and a top 5 TE just to score 20 points, you’re fucked. Talent shouldn’t be making a system work. The system needs to make the talent work.— Honest NFL (@TheHonestNFL) January 16, 2024
Is it time? pic.twitter.com/OaUq9X1GXJ— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 16, 2024
January 16, 2024
The reality of this play: Rookie burner Trey Palmer beat 30-year-old James Bradberry in coverage, then ran right by 31-year-old Bradley Roby and 30-year-old Kevin Byard on the way to the end zone.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2024
Age of the Philly back 7 has been a problem. Still is one. pic.twitter.com/1pjO3YHHx7
The Eagles on 3rd & 4th down:— PFF (@PFF) January 16, 2024
11 attempts
0 conversions
What a night for the Buccaneers defense pic.twitter.com/6ResNsBa74
Jason Kelce once again faces a decision about his future. Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are also slated to be free agents. This feels like an #Eagles team in transition in many ways. Lots of questions to be answered. pic.twitter.com/BJChNhRrXe— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 16, 2024
Needing a rebuild but having a QB on a $255m contract until 2028 and a WR on a $100m contract until 2026 is not a great position to be in.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 16, 2024
Especially if Hurts has turned into a pumpkin, and AJ Brown is unhappy in Philadelphia as reports suggest.
Could get spicy.
This Eagles team is likely to look drastically different next year.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 16, 2024
A bunch of older veterans played this year because they thought they were close to a Super Bowl, but it seems probably several of these retire or change teams: pic.twitter.com/uiEj1BS33p
The NFC East will be the only division not represented in next weekend’s NFL Divisional Round. No doubt lots of change on the horizon.— Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) January 16, 2024
NFC East: pic.twitter.com/YrztfPKsIs— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 16, 2024
Perception in November: The NFC East champ would be the co-favorite with San Francisco in the NFC, and the East runner-up would have a de facto bye in Round 1 vs. the NFC South champ.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 16, 2024
Reality in January: NFC East champ boatraced by 7 seed, runner-up smacked by NFC South champ.
Jerry and Stephen Jones will not be appearing this week @1053thefan. Yes, they have come on in the past to recap the season, but their radio agreements for the year actually expire when the #Cowboys season ends.— Shan Shariff (@1053SS) January 15, 2024
The more you know
The Ravens averaged 28.4 PPG and led the NFL in rushing offense & scoring defense— Dante Koplowitz-Fleming (@DanteKopFlem) January 15, 2024
The only other teams in the Super Bowl era to lead the NFL in rushing offense & scoring defense while averaging at least 25 PPG?
1985 Bears (won SB XX)
1972 Dolphins (won SB VII)@NFLResearch
@AlbertBreer#GoPackGo and #WeAreTexans appear to have hit the jackpot with their young QBs after they both produced dominating playoff wins in their first postseason starts:#NFL pic.twitter.com/KwSplvTWiu— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 15, 2024
Jordan Love (2023) is 1 of 4 players to have at least 10 games in a season with multiple pass TD and no interceptions since he was drafted in 2020.— Tony Holzman-Escareno (@FrontOfficeNFL) January 15, 2024
The others are Aaron Rodgers (2020-21), Tom Brady (2020), and Patrick Mahomes (2020).
Rodgers won the MVP in 2020 and 2021.
Brady…
In the Week 18 Takeaways (https://t.co/au5beudJxE), we went in on both Michigan's JJ McCarthy and Washington's Michael Penix with NFL scouts—this, to be clear, was on the morning of the title game, so before it was played. https://t.co/ELMmZXeuUM pic.twitter.com/44skcArV4w— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2024
There’s a plague of dudes fair catching punts inside the 10 all weekend— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 15, 2024
Ben Johnson hasn’t even been hired by the Commanders yet and about to be the longest tenured coach in the NFC East lol— RefTheDistrict (@RefTheDistrict) January 16, 2024
@michaelirvin88 says everyone on the Cowboys got to go. “All they asses gotta go” pic.twitter.com/cT0n1eb1Qx— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 15, 2024
My thoughts, by Sean McVay— Deuce__ @redzoneinthelab podcast (@redzoneinthelab) January 15, 2024
“They told me Dan was gone, I wonder what I have to do to get back to DC, it’s time to go home” pic.twitter.com/Wd3rDSbk8v
