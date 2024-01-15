NFL Playoffs 2024: Divisional round schedule is set

There were some great games over the NFL’s three day Super Wildcard Weekend and now we know the matchups for this weekend’s divisional round. We have four games to watch over two days, with an AFC and NFC game each day.

The NFL’s Divisional playoff rounds starts Saturday afternoon with an AFC game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens. The Texans have a rookie head coach (DeMeco Ryans) and a rookie QB (CJ Stroud) and Houston won the AFC South division title and a home playoff game against the Cleveland Browns this weekend. The Baltimore Ravens were the best team in the AFC this season and will host the red-hot Texans to open the divisional round. Washington fans will be watching to see how Texans OC Bobby Slowik runs the offense against Baltimore's defense.

The Saturday night game features the 7th seed Green Bay Packers visiting the best team in the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers. The Packers became national heroes this weekend by going to Texas and embarrassing and eliminating the #2 seed Dallas Cowboys in their own house. They will have their hands full with the Brock Purdy-led offense and the 49ers defense.

Sunday starts off with the AFC again, featuring the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Buffalo Bills. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a victory over the freeze-dried Miami Dolphins, but will play in a different frost bowl in Buffalo. Josh Allen and the Bills took care of business against the Pittburgh Steelers in a game that got delayed by one day due to the winter weather.

The divisional round finishes on Sunday night with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Detroit Lions. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs took out an Eagles team that started the season 10-1, but lost 6 of their last 7 games in an epic late-season meltdown. The Detroit Lions were having a party in Detroit this weekend, celebrating their first playoff win in 32 years. Can they keep the party going for another week?

Divisional Round: Jan. 20, 21

Saturday

(4) Houston Texans at (1) Baltimore Ravens

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Baltimore -9 1/2, O/U 45 1/2

(7) Green Bay Packers at (1) San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: San Francisco -10, O/U 50

Sunday

(4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (3) Detroit Lions

Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Universo

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Detroit -6 1/2, O/U 49

(3) Kansas City Chiefs at (2) Buffalo Bills

Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Buffalo -2 1/2 , O/U 46 1/2