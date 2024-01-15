 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders Coaching/Front Office Tracker: New GM Adam Peters has officially arrived in Washington

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Josh Harris interviewed five candidates for the new head of football operations position over two days earlier this week at his house in Miami. It came down to San Francisco 49ers AGM Adam Peters and Chicago Bears AGM Ian Cunningham. They both got second interviews that included three limited partners. Adam Peters was hired as the Washington Commanders new GM, and now he must focus on building his front office, and also searching for the team’s new head coach.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. There are currently 7 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. The Patriots created an additional opening when they moved on from Bill Belichick, but that was quickly filled by hiring his former inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Teams can conduct virtual meetings with coaches, and Washington has held two of those with Ravens Associate HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald. Teams can’t conduct in person interviews until January 22nd, so teams will have to wait to officially hire their new coach. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn saw his stock drop after the Packers embarrassed his defense, and eliminated them from the playoffs. He has an interview scheduled with Washington on Thursday.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Lions OC Ben Johnson

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview scheduled this week

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11)

Ravens DC Mike MacDonald - Virtual interview

Texans OC Bobby Slowik

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview scheduled for Thursday (1/18)

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Washington will have a virtual interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris this week:

Adam Peters and family get a snowy welcome to the DMV:

Washington officially announces the Peters signing:

Adam Peters will sign a 5-year deal early this week:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will interview with Washington on Thursday:

Details on the GM search/Mike Macdonald had virtual interview with Washington:

Jim Harbaugh has his first NFL interview:

