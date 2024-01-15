Washington Commanders Coaching/Front Office Tracker: New GM Adam Peters has officially arrived in Washington

Josh Harris interviewed five candidates for the new head of football operations position over two days earlier this week at his house in Miami. It came down to San Francisco 49ers AGM Adam Peters and Chicago Bears AGM Ian Cunningham. They both got second interviews that included three limited partners. Adam Peters was hired as the Washington Commanders new GM, and now he must focus on building his front office, and also searching for the team’s new head coach.

Washington has been conducting a head coaching search, and they have been linked to 8 candidates. There are currently 7 open head coaching jobs in the NFL. The Patriots created an additional opening when they moved on from Bill Belichick, but that was quickly filled by hiring his former inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

Teams can conduct virtual meetings with coaches, and Washington has held two of those with Ravens Associate HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver and DC Mike Macdonald. Teams can’t conduct in person interviews until January 22nd, so teams will have to wait to officially hire their new coach. Cowboys DC Dan Quinn saw his stock drop after the Packers embarrassed his defense, and eliminated them from the playoffs. He has an interview scheduled with Washington on Thursday.

Rumors and reported interest and interviews

Head Coach

Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Lions OC Ben Johnson

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Rams DC Raheem Morris - Virtual interview scheduled this week

Ravens Assoc. HC/DL Coach Anthony Weaver - Virtual interview (1/11)

Ravens DC Mike MacDonald - Virtual interview

Texans OC Bobby Slowik

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn - Virtual interview scheduled for Thursday (1/18)

Head of Football Operations

49ers AGM Adam Peters - Hired as GM, 5-year contract

Washington will have a virtual interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris this week:

Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris is scheduled to have zoom interviews this week, so far, with the Panthers, Commanders and Seahawks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2024

Adam Peters and family get a snowy welcome to the DMV:

snow place like the DMV ❄️ pic.twitter.com/JmxYs3BMrX — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 16, 2024

Washington officially announces the Peters signing:

One of the best in the business



Adam Peters is our new general manager



https://t.co/loTnhpVw6s pic.twitter.com/og0zH1xxoR — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 15, 2024

Adam Peters will sign a 5-year deal early this week:

New #Commanders general manager Adam Peters is signing a five-year deal with the franchise, likely early this week, per sources. Peters will be official and expected to jump right into the coaching search. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2024

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn will interview with Washington on Thursday:

Source: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will interview for the Panthers and Titans jobs on Wednesday, the Commanders job on Thursday, and the Chargers job on Friday. Those will all be over Zoom. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 15, 2024

Details on the GM search/Mike Macdonald had virtual interview with Washington:

Rick Spielman had a big role in the Washington Commanders GM search#HTTC https://t.co/SKfE4R77xJ — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 15, 2024

Jim Harbaugh has his first NFL interview:

we’ve completed an interview with Jim Harbaugh for head coach



→ https://t.co/1Dza5nXsik pic.twitter.com/xdkMVhlepS — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 15, 2024