All aTwitter: 15 January 2024 - How ‘bout them Cowboys!

Commanders HC search update.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 15, 2024
Ben Johnson: Game SUN.
Aaron Glenn: Game SUN.
Mike Macdonald: Game SAT.
Anthony Weaver: Game SAT.
Bobby Slowik: Game SAT.
Dan Quinn: Eliminated
Raheem Morris: Eliminated.
They’ll virtually interview candidates this week, even those in playoffs.
The doors to Jerry’s World opening for today’s Packers-Cowboys super wild-card matchup ( @NFL): pic.twitter.com/JdCKOu2gsV— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2024
Correction… THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE https://t.co/PTaxPIt6ET— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) January 14, 2024
January 15, 2024
In a time where there is so much divisiveness in the world it is nice to see that we all can still come together on some things like joy in the Cowboys losing— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) January 15, 2024
JORDAN LOVE IS HERE— PFF (@PFF) January 14, 2024
pic.twitter.com/k37mZBxjNq
Jordan Love finds a wide open Luke Musgrave! Packers lead 41-16.— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
: #GBvsDAL on FOX
: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/zCy7tcWxQ6
LOL. Ive never seen players this open at this level. This is like high school defense.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 14, 2024
The Packers had pass offense DVOA of 190% today. That's the highest pass offense DVOA in a game in Packers history.— Aaron Schatz (@ASchatzNFL) January 15, 2024
Think about that, considering the quarterbacks who have played for the Packers.
I'll put together a table in the morning of the top Packers passing games.
Jimmy Johnson is steaming mad pic.twitter.com/oBciq0kHk8— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2024
Mike McCarthy is finally coming thru for Green Bay— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) January 14, 2024
Holy shit… Bill Belichick is gonna be the head coach of the Cowboys isn’t he? pic.twitter.com/bEq8pm7NyY— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 14, 2024
Jerry Jones is visibly PISSED after the #Cowboys loss.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 15, 2024
Bye-Bye Mike McCarthy....pic.twitter.com/4YqGt9z7KL https://t.co/9286Hx6Mjo
#Cowboys owner Jerry Jones declined to comment on the specifics of his looming decision on coach Mike McCarthy’s job status. McCarthy has one year left on his contract.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024
Jones did say this is as bad a loss as he can remember. “Floored,” he said. https://t.co/pRHaPJUwXZ
"I understand the business … in that case it should be about me as well."— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024
Dak Prescott on Mike McCarthy potentially being on the hot seat pic.twitter.com/dZndpTaOQx
Just how are the cowboys to get out from under Dak’s contract? They are also projected to be $11m OVER the cap. pic.twitter.com/pAYUCQlUPg— Sam Murray (@commanders_365) January 14, 2024
Belichick already favored to be next cowboys coach per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/f1F7OlFII3— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 15, 2024
January 15, 2024
January 15, 2024
The Packers now have more playoff wins at AT&T Stadium (3) than the Cowboys do (2).— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 15, 2024
Wow. pic.twitter.com/M55ouIkJFt
NFC Championship Game appearances since 1999 (the year Snyder bought the Washington franchise):— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 15, 2024
Dallas - zero
Washington - zero
“Here we goooooooooo‼️‼️” https://t.co/AVD6yVFR2I— Jeff Rinehart Jr ( ) (@_PorkRine) January 15, 2024
Crazy that the Packers are firing McCarthy twice— Washington Redskins (@WASHREDSKlNS) January 15, 2024
Cowboys key free agents this off-season: RB Tony Pollard, OT Tyron Smith, CB Stephon Gilmore, C Tyler Biadasz, DE Dorance Armstrong Jr., S Jayron Kearse, CB Jourdan Lewis, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Neville Gallimore, DE Dante Fowler Jr., OT Chuma Edoga, CB Noah Igbinoghene, RB…— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2024
ESPN 4th down model preferred go on 4th-and-8 for the Ramshttps://t.co/uB1xbp2f4E pic.twitter.com/CH3NpKxcH6— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 15, 2024
Matthew Stafford vs. his former team, the Lions. Jared Goff vs. his former team, the Rams.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 15, 2024
Here's how both quarterbacks performed in their Wild Card matchup ⬇⬇ pic.twitter.com/tsnQ3U0yMZ
Bills fans are shirtless shoveling the stadium so the game can go on tomorrow— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 14, 2024
Ultimate football guyspic.twitter.com/oly0qrci2o
January 15, 2024
The Washington Commanders were able to meet with the following player at the Hula Bowl, per source:— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 14, 2024
Joshua Cephus, Wide Receiver, Texas-San Antonio
Jayden Daniels really saw Caleb Williams’ mixtape and said “watch this” pic.twitter.com/KBT3LCV55k— Mason Kinnahan (@Mason_Kinnahan) January 14, 2024
Dallas fans.. put the weapon down— Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 14, 2024
If you or someone you know is a Cowboys fan plz shoot this their way pic.twitter.com/0nHQlWaItb
January 15, 2024
Loading comments...